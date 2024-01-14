Three White Adults Arrested for Role In Massive Brawl that Started After Black Teen Racially Mocked In Arkansas Town

Authorities in the town of Conway, Arkansas, arrested three white people who were part of a massive brawl that broke out outside a local entertainment center that many in the community assert was started because of racism.

The fight happened last weekend, with several videos of the aftermath surfacing on social media showing one white woman yelling racist slurs and anti-Black obscenities at a group of Black people.

Three white adults were arrested for their role in a massive brawl that community members believe was racially motivated and resulted in a Black teenager suffering severe injuries to his face. (Photos: Facebook/Matrice Walk)

According to the Faulkner County prosecutor’s office, a group of adults leaving Malys Entertainment Center on Saturday, Jan. 6, started mocking a Black teenager who was outside with his hands tucked into his pants to keep warm.

A group of teenagers came to the teen’s defense, and an argument started in which someone started hurling racial slurs. The dispute escalated to an all-out fight that grew in size, with several people shoving, kicking, and punching each other. At one point, someone reportedly even pulled out a knife.

Authorities estimate that between 20 and 30 people were involved in the melee.

Even though people on both sides suffered some injuries, police records revealed that a 16-year-old Black teenager suffered severe lacerations on his lip that reportedly required 12 stitches and even lost some teeth during the fight.

His mother showed up to a city council meeting days later, saying that her son was stabbed in the face.

“I never thought I would be in this situation,” the woman said, according to KARK. “I get a FaceTime phone call, he’s screaming, ‘Mom, I need help.’”

Black leaders of several town organizations, as well as many community members, also vocalized to city leaders that they believed the incident was a hate crime.

“We do believe it was a hate crime,” executive director of the Little Rock Freedom Fund Dawn Jeffrey said, according to the Arkansas Times. “The kids were targeted because of the color of their skin. We demand action. The children need to feel safe. The parents need to feel safe. The community needs to feel safe.”

Authorities arrested three white adults who lived in towns outside Conway for their roles in the clash. Those adults were identified as 52-year-old Chucky Hartwick, 33-year-old Kelli Kennedy, and 62-year-old Michael Kennedy.

All of them have been charged with a variety of felonies and misdemeanors.

Hartwick faces one felony charge of battery and four felony counts of aggravated assault. Michael Kennedy was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and is expected to be charged with battery.

Kelli Kennedy was charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication and is also expected to be charged with assault and battery, according to police.