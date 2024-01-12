Lincoln University VP Was Fired Days Before Suicide Family Says; President Now on Leave Following Claims HBCU Leader Was ‘Harassed and Bullied’

The president of Lincoln University was placed on paid administrative leave following the death of the former vice president of student affairs, Antoinette “Bonnie” Candia-Bailey.

John Moseley was placed on leave on Jan. 12 after Candia-Bailey’s suicide following her claims of being “harassed and bullied.”

Candia-Bailey served in the student affairs role at the university in Jefferson City, Missouri, up until Jan. 3, three days before ending her life. According to KRCG News, Candia-Bailey sent an email to Moseley and the board of curators accusing him of causing “enough harm and mental damage” on the day of her death, Jan. 8.

President of Lincoln University Dr. John Moseley (left) was placed on administrative leave following the suicide of the vice president of student affairs, Dr. Antoinette Candia-Bailey (right). (Photos: KMIZ ABC 17 News / YouTube; Facebook / The Greater KC Chapter of Lincoln University of MO Alumni Association)

Candia-Bailey suffered from severe depression and anxiety and requested time off via the Family and Medical Leave Act and Americans with Disabilities Act. She stated that her relationship with Moseley had gone “downhill” after she disclosed her mental health condition, and she was “intentionally harassed and bullied” for her request. Race also reportedly played a factor. Moseley is white, while Candia-Bailey was Black.

Emails also revealed that the Board of Curators’ president responded to her complaint by saying, “Please be advised the Board of Curators does not engage in the management of personnel issues for Lincoln University and will not be taking further action related to this issue.”

Candia-Bailey also wrote that she asked for help following a poor evaluation, but Moseley “ignored” her email requests and “danced around the topic” when she made the request “face-to-face.”

Her final email to Moseley said in part, “Rose Ann can speak with my family from the administration. You are not to have any contact. You’ve caused enough harm and mental damage.”

Shaunice Hill, a close friend of the HBCU graduate, told the outlet that she noticed a change in her after Candia-Bailey was hired in May of 2023.

“I was literally just with her at homecoming and she was like ‘I’m just trying to make it through,’” said Hill. “Her whole demeanor had changed. Yes, she was still smiling, but you could tell that something was off – something was different.”

According to USA Today, Candia-Bailey was recently let go from the university. The family confirmed to NBC News that she was terminated and that the 49-year-old Illinois native killed herself while in Illinois. Her mother, Veronica Candia, said that her daughter did not provide her with “any specifics” regarding Moseley’s comments to her.

Candia-Bailey’s husband, Anthony Bailey, told the outlet that his wife had been suffering from depression and confirmed that she did not feel supported at the university.

The Lincoln University National Alumni Association, as well as students of the university, called for Moseley’s removal after the emails were revealed. According to KOMU News, the President of Lincoln University’s National Alumni Association association, Sherman Bonds, wrote to the board of curators the day after Candia-Bailey’s death, saying he disapproved of how they handled her requests.

“The university’s institutional care has been breached,” he wrote. “The present administration has become a liability to the mission and health of the institution.”

President of the Greater KC Chapter of Lincoln University of MO Alumni Association, Robert Rashad, also made a statement on Facebook announcing her passing.

“We are all heartbroken to learn of the untimely and tragic death of our Lincoln University Alumni, Antoinette Bonnie Candia-Bailey on January 8, 2024. She was employed as Vice President of Student Affairs at the University and was an around beautiful spirit. Alumni and students alike will truly miss her. Let us keep the family and friends in your prayers.”

Her family also made a statement and noted their “shock” by her sudden passing, asking for prayers of support as well as privacy.”

According to KMIZ 17 News, Moseley offered to be placed on paid leave while the board of curators reviewed his actions.

LU released a statement offering their condolences and said Candia-Bailey was “a gifted colleague” and “a passionate advocate for Lincoln University, HBCUs and other causes.”

After graduating from Lincoln University in 1998 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology, Candia-Bailey earned a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling-disability studies from Michigan State University and a doctorate in leadership studies from North Carolina A&T State University.

Before joining her alma mater, she worked as the vice president of student affairs, chief diversity officer and Title IX coordinator at Elms College in Chicopee, Massachusetts. Candia-Bailey also worked as an associate dean of students and senior project coordinator at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The dedicated vice president of student affairs also worked at Towson University as the assistant vice president of student affairs and housing.

Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Stevie Lawrence is currently serving as acting president.