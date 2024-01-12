‘Black Don’t Crack’: Stunning Photo of Virginia State University’s 1994 Cheer Squad Dressed Up Today In Their College Uniforms Goes Viral

Three decades ago, Tawanna Tynes proudly represented Virginia State University with joy. Alongside a few other beauties, she was part of the HBCU’s spirit squad, passionately cheering for the school’s athletic department, all in the spirit of the blue and orange.

In 1995, as per a Facebook post she shared, Tynes and three of her 15 “Spirit Sisters” from 1994 were photographed in a widely shared picture labeled “Faces of Black America.”

Virginia State University’s cheer squad in 1995 (Photo: Twitter: 247 Live Culture)

Someone shared that old picture on a popular Twitter page, 247 Live Culture, around the holidays, and it received over 2 million views.

Now, it seems that flicks of those same VSU baddies, fast-forwarded a few decades, are being shared all over and on their way, once again, to being another viral sensation.

The girls from the first picture, once known as the “Woo Woos,” met up for a reunion at the 2023 Labor Day Classic, marking their approaching 30th anniversary on the squad. The beautiful quartet, now in their late 40s and early 50s, playfully put on their Trojan uniforms, recreating the first classic picture.

No one thought they would garner as much attention as they have.

Tynes paired the two new pictures, one with them in all white and the other with them in the school colors (both with tiny skirts and mid-riff tops), with one from back in the day. Each woman looked just as stunning as they did in the 90s, and according to social media, they were aging like “fine wine” and representing “Black girl magic” to the fullest.

“Y’all still look amazing plus black don’t crack,” wrote one online user amidst a tone of fire emojis, googly eyes, and hearts,

In two days on Facebook alone, the post received over 13,000 likes and over 191 comments.

Recent photo of Virginia State University’s 1994 cheer squad (Photo: Facebook/Tawanna Tynes)

Laverne Burrus-Johnson, one of the women in the shot, said she is humbled that she still can look good in the uniform.

“Words will never express how humbling it was after all these years to wear a cheerleading uniform that symbolizes so much to so many,” Burrus-Johnson said. “Thirty years ago, I was afforded an opportunity to experience a school, a cheerleading program, and a Coach that transformed my and many other lives. I am proud and honored to be part of the VSU family.”

But don’t think the ladies are just basking in the glow of internet fame. With so many eyes on them, they hope to turn the picture frenzy into an opportunity to raise money for the current Woo Woos on campus.

“As we commemorate our 30-year class journey, we aspire to raise a minimum of $30,000 in donations to assist with our beloved Virginia State University Woo Woo program—as cheerleaders do not receive scholarships for cheering like many other athletes, the group said in a prepared statement.

Bonika Wilson, also one of the cheerleaders in the picture, remembers just how hard it was for them to get into the squad and make it into one of the largest squads in the school’s history.

With their effort, they hope, as alumnae, to help the next generation of Woo Woos coming up.