More Details Emerge About Attack of Nevada Judge After Man Captured In Viral Video Striking Her Faces Attempted Murder Charge

The 30-year-old man captured on video striking a Nevada judge during his sentencing is now facing additional charges.

A criminal complaint obtained by CNN states that when Deobra Redden leaped over Clark County District Judge Mary Kay Holthus’ bench, he landed “directly on top of her” and “immediately attacked…by grabbing her, pulling her hair, placing his hands around her throat and/or hitting her on the head.”

In addition, Redden is accused of getting in a physical spat with law enforcement officials and court employees at the scene, including a clerk, a local police officer, and a marshal, according to the report.

Clark County District Court Deobra Redden swore at Judge Mary Kay Holthus as she handed down the sentence, then jumped over the bench and lunged at her. (Photos: YouTube screenshot/ABC News, Getty Images)

Redden returned to court in front of a new judge on Tuesday. He was charged with attempted murder, battery of an officer, battery by a prisoner, battery on a protected person, and intimidating a police officer, among a slew of other charges, per the outlet.

Redden landed in hot water following his initial sentencing on Jan. 3, where he was going to agree to a plea to reduced charges of attempted battery with bodily harm. During his appearance, Redden and his attorney tried to convince Judge Holthus that he was turning his life around.

“I appreciate that, but I think it’s time that he get a taste of something else,” Holthus said. A viral video shows Redden’s immediate reaction — he cursed and then stormed toward her. Officials could be seen trying to separate Redden from the judge. Holthus was injured but was not hospitalized and returned to work.

He refused to attend court for his new charges the following day. However, days after the incident, he stood before Judge Holthus for the original case, and she sentenced him to 19 months to four years behind bars.

“I want to make it clear I am not changing or modifying the sentence I was in the process of imposing last week before I was interrupted by the defendant’s actions,” she said.

Redden went viral again after a video showed him shackled and being escorted into a courtroom by multiple officers. He also has on gloves and a black mesh spit mask.