Fox News Welcomes Tarot Card Reader for 2024 Election Predictions, and It Gets Awkward When She Pulls Trump’s Card: ‘A Sense of Loss’

Fox News anchor Jesse Watters welcomed a tarot card reader on his show, “Jesse Watters Primetime,” on Jan. 2 to predict the 2024 presidential election, and things went left after the psychic predicted “a sense of loss” for Donald Trump.

Watters’ guest was “The English Psychic” Paula Roberts, and after she was asked to predict the twice-impeached former president’s future for 2024 with her tarot cards, she turned over a card that appeared to be the Grim Reaper.

“The English Psychic” Paula Roberts appears on the Fox News program “Jesse Watters Primetime” and predicts “A sense of loss” for Donald Trump in 2024. (Photos: @JesseBWatters / X / Getty Images)

“Uh-oh,” Watters exclaimed as Roberts turned over the card. “What is that?”

Roberts answered that she recognized that she was on Fox before she said, “A sense of loss. A sense of loss.” She then tried to sugarcoat the prediction by saying, “It’s very specific. It’s a sense of loss. It’s as if, um, he may be thinking more about what he’s lost and not still taking full advantage of what he still has.”

“That’s a great interpretation,” replied Watters as Roberts laughed, “It’s true. I didn’t make it up.”

After being asked to predict President Joe Biden’s future in 2024, she turned over a card and said, “Lots and lots and lots and lots of money. Lots of money,” which promoted Watters to ask, “from China?” Roberts replied, “Oh, you are cheeky. I didn’t say from where.”

Watters shared a clip of the interview on X with the caption, “A psychic tells Primetime her 2024 tarot card reading predictions. She sees loss in Trump’s future, lots of cash in Biden’s future, a baby in my future and a lot of happiness for America.”

A psychic tells Primetime her 2024 tarot card reading predictions. She sees loss in Trump's future, lots of cash in Biden's future, a baby in my future and a lot of happiness for America. pic.twitter.com/CRlC0uyHe4 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) January 3, 2024

Despite being impeached twice and indicted for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, Trump is currently the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The disgraced ex-president was indicted four times — the first time being last March in Manhattan for allegedly paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels back in 2016. Trump was also indicted last June by a federal grand jury in Miami, Florida after he took classified national defense documents from the White House and resisted giving the documents back to the government.

Trump was indicted again in Washington, D.C., for his attempt “to exploit the violence and chaos at the Capitol by calling lawmakers to convince them” to delay the election’s certification of the election, as CNN reported. Trump was impeached for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol that resulted in the deaths of five people.

The former president was also indicted in Atlanta, Georgia, last August for election interference after he called the Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, and asked him to “find” the votes he needed to win.

Roberts also predicted that Watters would have a baby in the future and America would have “great happiness” and “contentment” in 2024.