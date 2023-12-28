‘I’m So Done Playing Nice’: George Santos Posts Profanity-Laced Video Showing His Vandalized Car and Demanding NYC Mayor Eric Adams Resign

Former U.S. Rep. George Santos shared a profanity-laced video on X that demanded New York City Mayor Eric Adams resign. Santos was upset because his car was vandalized the day after Christmas.

The disgraced New York Republican politician was elected to Congress last year but disgraced after allegations surfaced that he fabricated much of his biography while campaigning. He was also accused of misappropriating campaign funds, indicted and later expelled. Now he wants Adams to resign.

Former Rep. George Santos (R-NY) (R) shared a video on X demanding New York City Mayor Eric Adams (L) resign. (Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Image s/ CNN Screenshot / YouTube)

Santos captioned the X post, “F—K YOU! @NYCMayor You need to resign in disgrace you f—king a—hole! I’m so done playing nice! Having your car broken into is a freaking terrible feeling I can’t even describe it properly!”

In the video, Santos ranted that the windows of his car were smashed the day after Christmas as he walked outside in the dark.

“Hey y’all. George Santos here,” he began. “Do you want to know what I got for Christmas? Ah, Mayor Adams, you are so good at running this city. The Christmas gift I got is — it’s a first for me — I’ve never thought I’d experience this in my life, but I guess we’re back to New York City in the ‘70s.”

Santos panned the camera to show the smashed windows of his vehicle.

“Look at this, freshly broken car glass,” he continued. “Yeah, look at that Mayor Adams. This is the city you’re running. You were a cop, right? You piece of s—t. Is that what you do it? Is that how you’re keeping the city safe? You f—king animal.”

Santos added that he had to deal with his car windows despite it being Dec. 26.

“Ain’t this lovely, lovely, I say,” he added before claiming with gusto that his car was brand new. “Don’t move to New York, people. Stay the f—k away from here. This city only cares to f—k over Americans and take our taxpayer dollars and shove it in the asses of these migrants while the city is dangerous.”

The 35-year-old continued his rant by saying that he didn’t live in “that kind of neighborhood.”

“I’m not in the ghetto, I’m not in the hood,” he continued, noting that his was one of six vandalized cars. “What are you doing Mayor Adams? You should f—king resign you piece of s—t. You were a cop. You should know better. You should know how to run the city but no, you’re a f—king inept a—hole…. f—k you, Adams!”

People reacted to the video on X, and Fabien Levy — New York’s deputy mayor for communications — pointed out that Santos’ car wasn’t exactly brand new, as he claimed. Levy also noted that Santos probably broke into his own vehicle.

“99% sure you broke into the car yourself…,” wrote Levy.

“Update: confirmed with NYPD that the car is a 2018 vehicle and NOT new as you falsely claimed, @MrSantosNY. Also, decided to look up the car (with all the bells and whistles) on @KelleyBlueBook and you overvalued it…but that’s no surprise.”

Other X users also weighed in, with one replying, “Oh sweetie, you probably broke your own window to file an insurance claim.” One user replied, “Breaking News: Robber doesn’t like getting robbed.” Another user wrote, “So a thief got robbed? Hahaha, Karma.”

In October, Santos pleaded not guilty to 23 federal felonies including charges of wire fraud, money laundering to steal public funds and making false statements to the House. He was expelled from the House on Dec. 1.