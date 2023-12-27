Video of Man Stepping Up to Protect Neighbor Against Stranger at Her Door Goes Viral: ‘Sent Chills Through Me’

A TikTok user championed a man for defending her neighbor from a drunken stranger who refused to leave her porch because he thought he lived there.

The video posted by @aries_submissivetomboy, which has received over 8 million views on the platform, shows a barefoot man who appears to be intoxicated in front of a woman’s door.

A neighbor across the street asked the man what he was doing because he didn’t live in the house.

A viral video shows a man protecting a woman from a drunk man who walked up to the wrong home. (@aries_submissivetomboy/TikTok)

“I lost my key. That’s what I did, buddy,” the man said while slurring his words.

“You need to move around, bro,” the neighbor responded. “You don’t even live there, bro.”

The man said he was going to make a phone call, while the neighbor repeatedly told him he doesn’t live at the property: “I’m going to let you make the choice, bro,” the neighbor added.

“Why?” the man asked.

“Because you don’t live there,” the neighbor said. “That’s not your house, big homie.”

Despite this, the man was still under the belief that he was at his home and started knocking on the door. At the one-minute mark, he told the neighbor that he refused to move from the doorstep.

“That’s going to get you hurt, bro because you don’t live there,” the neighbor said.

The woman then chimed in and spoke to the man via the doorbell camera.

“You might want to move away from my door,” the woman said. “I’m telling you now, I got a gun. This ain’t your house.”

The man started rambling and shouting random numbers while the woman issued another warning. The neighbor reiterated that he did not live there and told him to grab his shoes and get off the property.

“You better listen to him if you don’t want to get shot tonight,” the woman said.

The video cuts off after a back-and-forth between the neighbor and the man. It’s unclear when the man left the woman’s porch. In the comment section, the neighbor explained why he stood up for the woman.

“I couldn’t live with myself if I sat and watch something happen while waiting on someone else to intervene,” he wrote. “So I had to let buddy know to move around.”

Other users commended the neighbor for protecting the woman and her family: “Good men protecting women,” one person wrote.

Another user said: “Did he say our women live here sent chills through me I loved it.”