‘She Came In Dressed As an Employee’: Waffle House Impostor Steals Cash, Works Undetected for Hours

Police in the Atlanta suburb of Riverdale are looking for a woman who committed a robbery in a pretty inventive way — by posing as a restaurant employee.

Authorities say the theft took place at a Waffle House restaurant in the 6500 block of Highway 85 on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

A woman who pretended to be a Waffle House employee in Riverdale, Georgia stole about $130 in cash from the restaurant, an incident report says. Now, police are looking for her. (Photo: Facebook/Riverdale Police Department)

Police say the woman entered the restaurant and pretended to work there for two hours before she was seen on surveillance footage opening the register and taking some cash before leaving.

Surveillance images show the woman donning a hair bonnet with a hat placed on top of it that’s branded with the Waffle House logo.

“She came in dressed as an employee and spent about two hours there,” Riverdale police Chief Todd Spivey told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “She went in as if she worked there.”

According to an incident report obtained by USA Today, the woman stole $130, give or take.

Management didn’t realize the theft occurred until the next morning. When they reported the robbery, police told them another Waffle House in the area had also been experiencing a rash of thefts. The woman who committed the theft on Highway 85 either currently works or formerly worked for Waffle House.

Riverdale police released this information about the robbery on Facebook with a surveillance photo of the woman: Riverdale Police are investigating a theft. Do you know me? On December 12, 2023, at approximately 7PM, the unidentified female pretended to work at the Waffle House located at 6544 Hwy 85; Riverdale, Clayton County, Georgia 30274. She proceeded to work 2 hours before being captured on CCTV accessing the register tablet, opening the register, and stealing cash.

Riverdale Police say if anyone knows or spots the woman, they are urged to contact Detective Mendoza at (770)-996-3382.

As of Dec. 22, police have not yet apprehended her nor have they released any information on her identity, and she remains on the run.