‘Vibrant’ 10-Year-Old Girl Struck By Two Cars While Walking Home from School Devasting Texas Family, Community

An Arlington, Texas, elementary school student was killed while trying to cross the street last week.

Liyah-Grace Holsey, a 10-year-old fifth grader who went to Mary Moore Elementary school, was hit by two cars last Thursday afternoon, Dec. 14. The incident happened near Park Springs Boulevard and West Sublett Road while she was walking home from school, the Dallas Morning News reports.

Officials determined that Holsey’s manner of death was an accident. According to the report, the drivers remained at the scene and spoke to responding officers.

Liyah-Grace Holsey,10, died last week after being struck by two cars on an Arlington, Texas, street. (Photo: GoFundMe screenshot)

Arlington Police Sgt. Courtney White told NBCDFW that the drivers had the green light, and no charges were filed against them. Local residents described the intersection as busy, where crashes are common.

“It’s not a very safe intersection,” Bryan Seely told the news station. “A lot of fast-moving cars, a lot of street-racing.”

Another resident, Leslie Balboa, echoed similar sentiments when speaking to CBS News: “They run red lights. They don’t stop. They don’t care to stop. They just go.”

The school acknowledged the tragedy, adding that counselors would be available for students and faculty.

“Words are not adequate to describe the grief everyone in the Arlington ISD feels today, especially our students, staff and families at Mary Moore Elementary School, after learning that Liyah-Grace Holsey, a 5th grader at Mary Moore, died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street after school yesterday,” the statement said.

“Liyah-Grace was a wonderful student who loved to sing so much that she joined the choir and never missed a practice. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten.”

Holsey’s family created a GoFundMe, which has raised nearly $26,000 as of this writing. They are seeking funds to cover the child’s funeral arrangements. In the caption, they touted Holsey as a “vibrant” girl adored by many.

“She was so full of life and loved her family immensely,” the fundraiser said. “She loved taking pictures. You may have even seen her in a TikTok with her mom, LeAnn! Gracie will be missed dearly, especially for her singing and inquisitive nature.”