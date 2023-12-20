‘Cold-blooded’ South Carolina Man Convicted After Gunning Down 15-Year-Old Who Repeatedly Asked Him for a Cigarette

A South Carolina man was convicted of murder for the killing of a 15-year-old boy over a cigarette in Lexington back in 2022.

Lavon Bernard Julius was sentenced to life in prison for the crime on Dec. 13.

The Lexington Town Chronicle reports that the 43-year-old was sentenced after just 30 hours of deliberation by the jury. Julius reportedly shot Zeloni Canyus Ellison four times at around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2022, after he became annoyed that the 15-year-old asked him for a cigarette outside of Zeloni’s grandmother’s apartment building.

Zeloni Canyus Ellison and his mother, Juanita Ellison. (YouTube screenshot/11 Alive)

Zeloni’s mother, Juanita Ellison, was inside her mother’s apartment when the shots rang out, and the killer told her that her son was “laying on the ground” when she saw Julius outside.

“On January 29, 2022, at 10:40 p.m., Julius shot Zeloni [Ellison] four times, killing him outside of his grandmother’s apartment off of Roberts Street in the Town of Lexington,” read a press release.

“Zeloni’s mother was inside of the apartment on the couch when she heard gunshots. When she ultimately looked outside, she saw Julius and asked him about the gunshots. Julius told her that ‘buddy was over there laying on the ground’ as he walked around the corner of the apartment unit with her. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they saw Julius near Zeloni’s body, but then Julius walked away from the officers without admitting to being involved in the shooting.”

According to 11 Alive News, Zeloni had asked Julius — who had been drinking — for a cigarette in the past and was annoyed by the teenager’s latest request. A friend who had been on the phone with Zeloni during the shooting heard Julius say, “Is you good?” before he heard four gunshots.

Julius reportedly hid the firearm behind the building following the shooting. The gun was found the next day, and forensics confirmed that it was the murder weapon.

“Early that day, Julius was at a family member’s house where he was drinking and then drove home with his daughter,” the press release states. “When Julius returned home, Zeloni was standing outside talking on the phone. Julius then walked his daughter to their apartment, let her in, and then walked up to Zeloni.

“During the trial, a friend that was on the phone with Zeloni testified that he heard Zeloni ask a man for a cigarette followed by the man saying ‘Is you good?’ and then the shooting took place. He then heard Zeloni trying to breathe and then heard Zeloni’s mom saying Zeloni’s name.”

The release also “revealed that the kid irritated Julius because this night was not the first time Zeloni may have asked Julius for a cigarette.”

Julius was reportedly calm after the shooting and acted nonchalant, and Ellison told WIS 10 News that Julius tried to help her give Zeloni CPR after he shot him.

“He was on the phone with his friends,” said Juanita Ellison about her son. “My child was minding his own business and got killed by a monster. He didn’t even know my son to even kill my son. And he killed my son and tried to help me revive him. If that ain’t cold-blooded, I don’t know what else is. If that ain’t a monster, I don’t know what else is.”

Julius was sentenced to life in prison without eligibility for parole. According to the prosecutor’s office, Julius has prior convictions for assault and battery, strong-arm robbery, and assault with intent to kill. He is currently in the custody of the South Carolina Department of Corrections.