‘We Need to Get Out of Here’: Traumatized South Carolina Couple Says Neighbors Burned Cross Near Their Home, Targeted Them with Racial Slurs

A retired South Carolina couple reportedly has been grappling with racism, threats, and constant harassment from their neighbors. They said that their experience has been frustrating.

The behavior started when Myrtle Beach residents Shawn and Monica Williams purchased their new home two years ago; they said they have been subjected to racist slurs ever since.

“The N-word over and over, we need to get out of here, the whole bit,” Monica told WCNC. “It’s been traumatic for my whole family because they had to witness this.”

Monica and Shawn Williams (top) say they have been experiencing racial harassment from their neighbors, Alexis Hartnett and Worden Butler (bottom). (WCNC/WBTW/YouTube/Screenshot)

Shawn added, “The issue of safety and security has been broken; fear and intimidation are now in play.”

Things escalated during Thanksgiving weekend when someone placed a burning cross — a symbol of hate popularized by the Ku Klux Klan — near their fence, so the couple finally called the police, the news station reported.

Alexis Hartnett, 27, and Worden Butler, 28, were taken into custody on Nov. 30 and charged with second-degree harassment. Hartnett is also facing third-degree assault and battery. According to WBTV, citing a police report, Hartnett continued to call Monica slurs even in front of law enforcement.

In addition, Butler allegedly doxxed the couple by posting their address on social media with an accompanying note that said, “going to make them pay.” Jail records show that both Butler and Hartnett were released after paying bond. This is a concern for the Williams family.

The state of South Carolina doesn’t have a hate crime law. Still, local officials are trying to push for legislation to give those targeted because of their race, identity, and religion stronger protections and heavier consequences for the individuals accused of the crime. Following the incident, the local NAACP called for the “implementation of a hate crime bill.”

“So, what are we to do?” Monica told the outlet. “Live next to a cross-burning racist who’s threatened to cause us bodily harm. We feel there are not enough laws in place to deal with this.”

The Horry County Police Department issued a statement on Thursday, Dec. 14, saying that the perpetrators would be held accountable for their “appalling and unacceptable” actions.

“In concert with our local and regional partners, we will pursue justice to the fullest extent of the law, Chief Joseph Hill said. “We will continue to support the victims and stand with them against such indecency. Hate and harassment have no place in Horry County.”