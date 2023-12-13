Abbott Laboratories Allegedly Refused to Let Black Scientist Work Remotely After Crash That Killed Her Son, Labeled Her an ‘Angry Black Woman’ When She Complained

A Black scientist based in Louisiana is suing her employer for not accommodating her remote work requests following a serious car crash that left her neurologically disabled and claimed the life of her child.

Meiko Thompson filed that lawsuit, obtained by Atlanta Black Star, against Abbott Laboratories in federal court.

The complaint alleges that the company discriminated against her based on her race and disability after the impact of an accident Thompson was involved in with an 18-wheeler in November 2021 that resulted in the death of her child.

Stock image of a scientist (Pexels.com)

The following year, Thompson began seeing a neurologist after suffering “chronic, debilitating headaches,” the suit states.

Her doctor diagnosed her with a concussion without loss of consciousness, sequela, and occipital neuritis and recommended to her employer that she work from home, noting that those working accommodations would most benefit Thompson given her state and that she would have “access to therapy and medication required to treat her diagnosed neurological disability.”

Instead, Abbott Laboratories made an alternative offer. They told Thompson she could work reduced hours as a “reasonable” means of accommodation even though cutting her work hours would have terminated her medical insurance. As a basis for the alternative offer, Abbott stated that “a Certifying Scientist simply cannot perform the essential job duties remotely.”

However, the suit says that the two other Certifying Scientists Thompson works with both remote employees. The difference between Thompson and her two colleagues is that they don’t have disabilities, and they are white.

Court documents state that Thompson was forced to increase her hours because Abbott refused to accommodate her remote work request to maintain her medical insurance so that she could continue receiving treatment for her disability.

After Thompson complained to Abbott’s Office of Ethics and Compliance, the site director reportedly made remarks about “angry Black women” who are Certifying Scientists. This gave Thompson misgivings about whether a fair and impartial investigation was conducted.

Now Thompson is going after Abbott, alleging the company discriminated against her racially and in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

She seeks damages for severe emotional distress and mental anguish, a trial by jury, and attorneys fees alongside several other demands.