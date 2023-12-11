Two Lucky Winners Hit Multimillion-Dollar Jackpot Twice: ‘You Just Want to Win More’

A Massachusetts woman has defied the odds and bested the state’s lottery twice, winning over $26 million in 20 years.

The odds of winning a prize in the lottery is 1 in 4.10. However, big jackpot lotteries, like the ones claimed by Desiree Fortini-Craft, carry odds of winning that are roughly 1 in 300 million.

The Hyde Park resident was named the third and final $25 million grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Billion Dollar Extravaganza,” the largest instant prize ever offered by the Mass Lottery.

Wayne Murray, left, and Desiree Fortini-Craft and her fiancé Jason Perkins, right, (Photos: New York State Gaming Commission and Massachusetts State Lottery Commission)

“Fortini-Craft, who was joined at Mass Lottery headquarters by her fiancé Jason Perkins when claiming her prize, opted to receive her winnings in the form of a one-time payment of $16,250,000 (before taxes),” said a press release by the Mass Lottery.

The big winner, who paid $50 for her one ticket, said she knew she had won weeks ago but had to go on a previously planned trip to Aruba. Until her return, she “stored it in a secure place” and claimed her prize upon her return.

According to the release, she purchased the ticket at the Baker Street Market in West Roxbury. She returned to celebrate with the owner, who will also receive a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The press was on hand to document the reunion. While there, she purchased a few more of the $50 tickets in the Billion Dollar Extravaganza and scratched off another win, claiming $500.

“She’s very happy, she’s excited. She bought a couple tickets, she won again. She’s a lucky lady,” said Baker Street Market co-owner Kathy Dakoyannis, according to WBZ-TV.

When asked why he believes she keeps winning, Dakoyannis says it is because she is a “pretty regular” customer and buys her tickets two at a time.

The first time she won a big lottery award was in 2006. At the time, she won the Mass Lottery instant ticket and took home a $1 million prize.

She said she plans to use her most recent win to enjoy herself and return to the Caribbean nation.

“She said that they want to enjoy life, they are hard workers, and they plan on having a really good Christmas in Aruba,” the lottery reported. “She added that she plans to use some of her winnings to pay off student loans for her three daughters, make some big family purchases, and buy a new car.”

Each of the three $25 million prizes that were scratched off in the Billion Dollar Extravaganza have now been claimed. One of the winners purchased their ticket in Fall Rivers and the other bought theirs in Somerville.

The contest is ongoing, with seven $1 million winners and four $2 million prizes remaining.

Fortini-Craft is not the only person in America with extraordinary luck in 2023. Wayne Murray won $10 million in the New York Lottery two years in a row.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, Murray secured the grand prize in the New York Lottery’s 200X scratch-off game at H&A Gas & Convenience on Avenue H in Flatbush. This follows his 2022 triumph, where he claimed the same eight-figure prize playing the Black Titanium game at the same location.

In both instances, Murray decided to receive his winnings as a cash prize in a single lump sum. Accounting for all fees and taxes, he took home $6 million each time, solidifying his status as a $12 million man.

Like the Massachusetts woman, Murray is a regular lottery player.

“It’s a game for him, so he just keeps playing,” said store Clerk Hassan Nabil to the New York Post. “If you win, you just want to win more.”