‘I’m Not Built to Suffer’: Woman Says She Needs a $315,000 Annual Allowance In Order to Have a Baby

A 23-year-old British content creator says she never wants to have a baby but will consider it if a wealthy suitor meets her astonishing list of demands.

Among these conditions are a stipulated $314,699 annual allowance per child, the provision of a housekeeper, doula, and night nurse, and a push gift that ensures the security and well-being of both her and any future offspring.

Jenny Darling is an influencer from London who says she doesn’t want to distort her model body by getting pregnant, outlining the litany of things that would have to be in place if she were to subject her fit physique to the radical change that comes with carrying a child.

Jenny Darling (The Nation Nigeria)

“Creating a human life takes a lot of sacrifice. I’d never put my body through that for free. I’m not built to suffer,” she said, according to The New York Post.

She also noted how expensive it is to raise a child, stating she “wouldn’t want to bring a child into this world to suffer.”

First, she said she needed to be married with a prenuptial clause that would cover infidelity. She then talked about how her husband would have to provide her with over a quarter million dollars each year to care for her child, asking for that amount to be duplicated for each baby she births.

“I will not be working,” she adds. “I would just not have the capacity. Definitely have a housekeeper who could do laundry, cooking, cleaning, all of that, for six months. I’m not here to suffer.”

After giving birth, Darling wants a babymoon and says she wants the child’s father to get a “mummy makeover.”

“My body is going to be destroyed, internally and externally,” she said to justify the costs of the plastic surgery before stating she would also need late-night assistance with the baby because she needs her beauty rest.

“I think this is a given also a night nurse, you know I love my sleep. So, a night nurse would definitely be mandatory so that I can get my beauty sleep … to be able to have the energy in the morning to be able to take over,” Darling explains.

She also rationalized that being well rested would put her in a better mind frame to deal with her young baby.

Lastly, she said she would need a “push present.” A push present is a gift a new mother receives just for having a baby. This is nothing like a brochure, a necklace, or a new pocketbook. The young woman asks for “either an apartment in my name, a car or business, or something that is going to secure me and our child’s or children’s future should anything happen.”

Before ending her video, she reiterated how “adamant” she is about not having a baby and said she would add more conditions to her list for any man who wants to broach the subject of “motherhood” with her.

Many on social media were critical of her motherhood demand list.

“You need your brains rewired, so start a therapy section,” one person wrote on the X platform. Another chalked it up to her just being young, “Wait till she is 30 without a husband; she’ll change the rule.”