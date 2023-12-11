‘Total Abuse of… Rights’: FBI Agents Seized High-Priced Jewelry, $86 Million In Cash from Innocent People In Questionable Raid, Attorneys Say

An FBI raid in which tens of millions in cash, jewelry, and other valuables were seized from security box lenders is being criticized as an egregious case of civil asset forfeiture after those lenders weren’t charged with a crime.

The seizure happened at a safety deposit box business called U.S. Private Vaults in March 2021. After securing a warrant from a judge, the FBI took roughly $86 million in cash as well as some Cartier bracelets and Rolex watches. The business owner ended up pleading guilty to money laundering.

However, the safe deposit box holders who were patrons of the business weren’t accused of or charged with a crime, Fox News reported.

Federal agents seized $86 million in cash as well as jewelry and other valuables belonging to safety deposit box lenders who weren’t accused or charged with a crime. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/Inside Edition)

Additionally, the warrant agents secured only authorized the seizure of business computers, money counters, and surveillance equipment. The FBI never let the judge in on their plans to take money or other belongings worth more than $5,000.

So now, several individuals are accusing the agency of putting the cart well before the horse and seizing their valuables without probable cause. They have filed a class-action lawsuit against the federal agency to retrieve their property.

Civil asset forfeiture allows law enforcement to take property or cash they believe is connected to a crime, leaving the property owners responsible for proving in court that their belongings have no criminal links.

Agents seized around 1,400 deposit boxes used by individuals that federal court documents characterize as “unsavory characters to store criminal proceeds.”

However, the warrant the judge signed off on only allowed agents to seize safety deposit boxes and keys to “inspect the contents of the boxes in an effort to identify their owners … so that they can claim their property.” That warrant did “not authorize a criminal search or seizure of the contents of the safety deposit boxes.”

Despite that, a federal judge ruled that agents didn’t exceed the warrant’s parameters even though attorneys for the plaintiffs demonstrated the government “had a dual motive in inventorying the contents of each deposit box.”

The case was heard in an appeals court this week, and a panel is expected to make a ruling in a few months.

“I felt misled, I felt angry, I’m still angry,” box renter Linda Martin told Fox News. “They didn’t tell us why they took our money. They haven’t told us why as of yet.”

“It’s been just a long journey to get accountability for this from the government,” said another of the plaintiffs, Travis May.

The Institute for Justice reports that in the two years since the raid, some of their plaintiffs’ belongings have been returned to them, but not everything is accounted for. Attorneys argue that the government violated their clients’ Fourth Amendment protection from unreasonable search and seizure and their Fifth Amendment protection from having private property taken without compensation.

“I think the public sees this and recognizes that this is just a total abuse of people’s constitutional rights,” attorney Rob Johnson from the Institute for Justice said.