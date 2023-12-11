Father of White Teen Captured Beating Black Girl In Alleged Racist Attack Says He’s ‘Upset,’ Family May be Forced to Move

The father of the Kansas City high school student who was captured on video fighting a Black girl at school has broken his silence by denouncing his son’s behavior but adding that it was not racially motivated.

Nicholas Rosaly shared his feelings days after his 15-year-old son Nick was charged with aggravated battery for the incident at Shawnee Mission East High School — an incident that made headlines.

“I’m upset. My son hit a girl. That’s one, but two, I was mad that he opened his mouth or anything of that sort because he should just wait and get a teacher,” Rosaly told KMBC.

The father of the 15-year-old Shawnee Mission East High School student has broken his silence on the incident. (KMBC9/YouTube screenshot)

The unidentified student, who is white, is seen on video going back and forth with another teen, Breyanna Brown. At one point, he told her, “Shut the f**k up and called her the N-word several times. The two broke out into a fight until an adult and other bystanders broke it up. The fight happened after Brown had an exchange with two other students. Brown’s parents said she suffered from injuries to the face, including a broken nose.

“It was heartbreaking,” Brown’s mother Linyka said. “It made me upset and really mad. What mother wants to see her daughter get hit in the face by anyone, let alone a male? I was livid.”

The incident sparked demonstrations, with students pressing the administration to hold the boy accountable and to acknowledge racism on campus. Rosaly said the N-word is “ugly, hateful, mean and disrespectful” and doesn’t think his son fought Brown due to her race but was trying to protect other students.

His son, who was suspended, also got a wounded eye and concussion as a result of the altercation, local news reported. Due to receiving threats online, his family is debating leaving the area.

“I feel like we’re probably going to have to move,” Rosaly told the news station. “How is he going to go back to that school?”

According to reports, Rosaly’s son is placed in protective custody at a juvenile detention center and has an upcoming court appearance.