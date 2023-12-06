‘Please Don’t Speak on Us’: Latina Woman Says Black Women Would Be the ‘Winning Race’ If They Were Softer

A video clip of a Latina woman claiming that if Black women were “soft,” they would be the “winning race” is drawing some sharp criticism from many viewers on social media.

That clip was taken from the “A Little Inappropriate” podcast produced by NOISE TV Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, and shared on various social platforms.

The podcast hosts conversations about relationships, dating culture, music, and lifestyle. Its 14th episode, which can be watched on YouTube, featured three Black men, one white woman, one Latina woman, and a Black woman.

A Latina woman on the “A Little Inappropriate” podcast in Atlanta, Georgia, said that Black women would be the “winning race” if they were softer. (Photos: YouTube/NOISE TV)

During that episode, one of the male podcasters suggested that some Black men will appreciate a relationship more if it’s with a woman outside of their race because they feel more supported.

“Unfortunately, when a lot of Black men do very well for themselves, they don’t appreciate the Black woman as much. But then they get a white girl and, all of a sudden, they’re faithful,” that podcaster said.

The Latina woman immediately responds, “Well, I hate to say it, but it’s probably because the white woman is probably doing more.”

“I’ve heard a lot of people have an issue with women of Black culture because, I’ve heard this personally, they don’t cater to their men,” she continued. “They give them attitude, and they are, like, standing up to their men, and they act like men. So, yeah, they’re gonna go to the other woman and value them more. The more feminine woman. The Latina. The white.”

One of the other men on the show said he feels like it’s a “song and dance” with Black women to prove to them that Black men are worthy.

As the conversation continues, the Latina woman interjects and says, “Can I just say one thing about Black women, though? Black women have the best bodies, some of the most beautiful faces, if they just sometimes were a little more soft, they would be the ‘winning race.'”

The show guests and podcasters respond with head nods before one of the male podcasters asks her why she thinks they’re not “soft,” to which she says she has no idea because she’s not Black.

This narrative about Black women being less feminine or “softer” than women of other backgrounds is one that Black women are all too familiar with. It’s a perceived notion that’s birthed from systemic racism and has been depicted in many different media representations of Black women. As a result, Black women are often seen and defined as “stronger” by people of different backgrounds.

People on social media offered various insights into the woman’s remarks from the podcast.

“Black women are mislabeled. We’re “hard” when we utilize strength. They’re labeled “spicy” when they do it,” one Instagram user commented. “Well, we’ve already won, that’s first. However, I believe if she would educate herself a bit more by actually talking to Black women. She’d have tangible facts,” another person wrote. “Black women are exhausted, and it’s deeper than best body or face. I think it’s best to avoid telling Black women what to do.”

“Please don’t speak on us,” one person commented.