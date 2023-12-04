Florida Nurse Claps Backs at Critics After Showing Off Curvy Body In Tight-Fitting Scrubs Online: ‘Can Start a Heart Just as Well as I Can Stop One!’

A Florida nurse has set off a firebomb on social media after posting a cheeky video of herself in hip-hugging scrubs on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the 8-second clip that has garnered nearly 12 million views, the registered nurse, whose username is Dondadaduchess, pulls the waist up on her filled-out scrub pants, showcasing the curves in her buttocks as she stands near a trash can in what appears to be a clinical room.

Florida nurse @Dondadaduchess (Photo:X/Dondadaduchess)

“Damn,” the nurse says in the video, coupled with the caption, “I finally see what my patients see when I walk away!”

While Donda dubs herself a “nurse bae,” and viewers compliment her on her voluptuous body and beg to be under her care, some frown on her post, deeming it “unprofessional” and “trifling.”

“Please, at least four patients died while you were posting this,” one X user replied to the video. “Do your job, stop gawking at yourself in the mirror, loser,” another user wrote in response to the Nov. 28 video.

Donda returned to the social media platform the next day to address her critics. First, she laid out her credentials for those who questioned her professionalism. She explained that she became a licensed, certified nursing assistant at just 17, and within five years, she became a licensed practical nurse and has been a registered nurse since. Now reportedly working on her master’s degree, the Florida medical caregiver also touted her bachelor’s degree, homeownership, and other assets.

“Please do a background check before coming for me just cause I look good in scrubs & decided to show y’all,” she wrote. “I can start a heart just as well as I can stop one! Very certified in critical care nursing, much more and still learning & growing as a nurse.”

Donda posted another video in scrubs on Dec. 1, in which she explained that she has to tie her scrubs tight and up on her waist so the bottoms don’t drag on the floor.

“Look, it’s loose,” she said before again posing in the camera’s view and touching her behind for thousands of viewers online. “It ain’t going nowhere.”