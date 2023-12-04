District Attorney Drops Assault Charge Against Georgia Guard Who Allegedly Choked Black Man with Chain Around Neck

A Black man who was assaulted by a Georgia county correctional officer while in custody last year is considering legal action, his attorney said.

Tremar Harris of Baxley, Georgia, was allegedly assaulted by an Appling County jail officer, identified as 60-year-old William Rentz, on Jan. 29, 2022. Harris, 37, was restrained during the incident.

According to civil rights attorney Harry Daniels, who is now representing Harris, Rentz allegedly “began to torture him, wrapping a chain around Harris’ neck and choking him” while he was in a restraint chair.

Tremar Harris is considering legal action after a DA dropped a charge against correctional officer William Rentz, who allegedly assaulted Harris. (Photo: Harry Daniels)

In an affidavit obtained by Atlanta Black Star, officials say Rentz’s actions were likely “to cause severe injury or death to Harris.” It claims the officer used the restraints in an “offensive manner.”

Wentz was arrested days later and charged with violation of oath of office, battery, and aggravated assault, per the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The Appling County Sheriff’s Office tapped the GBI to investigate the matter.

Daniels said District Attorney Keith Higgins decided to remove the aggravated assault charge and slammed the decision.

“William Rentz wrapped a chain around Tremar Harris’ throat and tightened while he was restrained and helpless. But somehow the District Attorney wants us to believe that our client’s life wasn’t in danger,” Daniels said in a statement. “That’s the worst kind of nonsense and we’re not going to stand for it.”

He continued, “Just because Rentz wears a badge doesn’t make him above the law. Prosecuting him on anything less than the crime he committed isn’t justice. It’s just a slap on the wrist.”

Appling County is about 93 miles from Savannah. The county jail was previously under fire after a family filed a lawsuit after an inmate died inside the facility. They claim he was lying on the floor for hours without medical treatment, according to WTOC.