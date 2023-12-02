TikToker Admits She Let High School Crush Call Her the N-Word While She Called Him ‘Master’ as a Term of Endearment

A Black TikTok influencer says she allowed her white high school crush to call her the N-word while she called him “master.

During a makeup tutorial set to classical music, the influencer who calls herself Tai and uses the handle @taibaybee also revealed that the boy also called her a “slave.” She captioned the post, “My only excuse is I was young and dumb.”

TikTok influencer Tai says she used to allow her white crush to call her the N-word in high school. (Photo: @taibaybee / TikTok)

Tai began by saying she was desperate for male attention and had a crush on the white boy in question.

“When I was still in high school, I was so desperate for male validation and attention,” she said. “I used to have a thing with this (points to the palm of her hand) boy, and he used to call me the N-word, and I just let him.”

“Not only did he call me the N-word, but he wanted me to call him ‘my master’ as a term of endearment, and I did. He’d be like, ‘What’s up, my little N-word? Or my little slave baby.’ And I’d be like, ‘Hey, Master.'”

Tai said she later learned that the boy never liked her and she was just an inside joke between him and his friends.

The video has been viewed more than 1.4 million times on the platform. Tai’s followers replied to the video with shock.

“Saving this to revisit whenever I’m embarrassed for my life choices, love you for this, thank you,” noted one. “You could not waterboard this info out of me,” added another, echoing the sentiment of several commenters.

Tai also noted that she used to think the expiration date on milk was when she was supposed to open the milk container.