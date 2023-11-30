‘I Love the Man’: Former BLM Leader Said He’s Voting for Donald Trump in 2024 and Black People Have Been ‘Mental Slaves’ to Dems

The former senior director for one Black Lives Matter branch is proudly voicing his support to make Donald Trump president again in 2024.

Mark Fisher, who was introduced as the co-founder of Black Lives Matter Rhode Island in an interview on Fox News, explained why Donald Trump will get his vote in the 2024 presidential election as well as why he and other Black voters are steering away from the Democratic Party in this upcoming round of elections.

Former BLM Rhode Island leader Mark Fisher said he would support for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. (Photo: YouTube/Kim Iversen Show)

“It’s the duplicity of the Democrats, the hypocrisy,” Fisher said on “Fox & Friends.” “We’re not stupid. The brothers are not stupid. We understand when someone’s for us and when someone is not, and it’s obvious that the Democratic Party is not for us.”

Fisher said his support for the former president and businessman is grounded in pure admiration.

“Trump has done more for the Black community than I can any president I can think of in my lifetime,” Fisher said. “A lot of people are misinformed. They don’t really understand because they don’t educate themselves on Donald Trump as a person and his history, but if they do that, and it’s going to take … educated leaders to getting the word out there, I think that it’ll happen on its own, and it’ll be organic, because, personally, I love the man.

In another interview on the “Kim Iversen Show,” Fisher said that Black voters have been “used and abused” by Democrats for too long, stating that they don’t “value” the Black vote.

He maintained his assault on the Democratic Party while shedding light on the number of Black Americans who are joining him in the fight to put Trump back in office.

“I feel like the tide is starting to turn,” Fisher said. “I feel like a lot of Black people are starting to pivot off of that Democratic plantation. For so long, we’ve been slaves to that party. Actually, we’ve been mental slaves afraid to get off of that plantation.”

In September, The Washington Post reported the results of several polls that showed Trump averaging 20 percent of Black voters and 42 percent of Hispanic voters in national favorability compared with the 2020 presidential election when he took only 8 percent of the Black vote and 36 percent of the Hispanic vote.

Earlier this month, new polls by The New York Times and Siena College revealed 22 percent of Black voters in six of the most important battleground states said they would support Trump in 2024. About 71 percent said they would support Biden.

These are quite eye-opening revelations, seeing as over the past 50 years, Democrats have never earned less than 80 percent of the Black vote in presidential elections, and no Republican candidate has ever won more than 12 percent.

Activists and congressional leaders in Rhode Island gave their two cents on Fisher’s comments.

Fellow founder of Black Lives Matter Rhode Island Gary Dantzler denounced Fisher’s representation of the BLM movement and his comments completely, saying he was “disgusted” by them.

“You have good, you have bad and you have evil,” Dantzler told WPRI News. “Mark Fisher says he represents Black Lives Matter, but he does not represent Black Lives Matter.”

Black Lives Matter Rhode Island Political Action Committee‘s Harrison Tuttle also released a statement in light of Fisher’s remarks.

“Recently, we celebrated a milestone with the election of the first black Democrat, Gabe Amo, to Congress, garnering overwhelming support from the Democratic party,” Tuttle said. “BLM RI PAC continues its unwavering commitment to advocating for the rights of Black and Brown individuals in Rhode Island, actively promoting inclusivity and justice.”

Republican Party of Rhode Island Chairman Joe Powers called Fisher’s endorsement “smart.”

“It’s good to hear that we have compatriots who are looking to the Republicans as an answer,” Powers said. “It’s refreshing to hear that you have people who would not normally go that way, actually come to the realization that it’s the smart move — it makes sense to be a Republican in Rhode Island.”