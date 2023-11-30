‘They Have No Boundaries’: Ballet Teacher Calls Out Parents for Class of Defiant 5-Year-Old Girls Who Only Want to Listen to Rapper Sexyy Redd’s Music

A 22-year-old ballet teacher is taking off the gloves and blaming parents for the challenging behavior exhibited by her 5-year-old students.

She goes by the social media name Sai and says she has been traumatized by the students who refuse to listen.

TikToker @Saaaaaaaii1 says she works as a ballet teacher. (Photo: TikTok/@Saaaaaaaii1)

Through tears, Sai says, “They have no boundaries, no respect for authority, and push back at every moment with unbridled aggression.”

Sai added that when she attempts “to redirect her students, they argue with her as though they are her equal and are not afraid when she warns them she will talk to their parents.” She said when she does talk with the parents, it becomes clear where the children are getting their lack of respect for authority.

In one example, Sai becomes teary-eyed as she explains that she attempts to play lighthearted princess music during class while her students request songs like “Pound Town” and “Skeeyee” by rapper Sexyy Redd. Both songs are laced with profanity, and one of them is notably sexually explicit.

This mortifies Sai; she can’t believe parents aren’t more disgusted.

Sexyy Redd shared the teacher’s video on her IG stories, urging the teacher to simply play her music and “shut up.”

After facing backlash, the rapper backtracked a few hours later and vowed to make “Kids Bop” versions of the music.

In another example, Sai had to reprimand a student no less than seven times for behavioral infractions. When she spoke to the mother upon pickup, the mother questioned Sai for repeatedly addressing the bad behavior, stating that the child was not going to act right.

The teacher is broken by what is going on in her dance class and calls for a change in how young people are raised. She’s begging that they not be exposed to inappropriate music and that their behavior is corrected and realigned.

What do you think about the teacher’s call? Should she just get with the program, or does she have a point about the precocious 5-year-olds in her class?

