‘Quit Your Crying’: Bill Burr Responds to Backlash After His Wife Was Seen Flipping Off Donald Trump at UFC Fight

Comedian Bill Burr is clapping back at critics who felt his wife disrespected former president Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York after she was caught on camera raising both her middle fingers toward him when he entered the arena.

Burr and his wife, actor and producer Nia Renee Hill, attended the UFC 295 mixed martial arts fight last weekend. The comedian recounted the moments when he and his wife saw Trump, who was standing in front of them and waving and nodding to cheering crowds. Hill flashed both her middle fingers as Trump posed for cameras. He was accompanied by Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock, Dana White and Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

Comedian Bill Burr and his wife Nia Renée Hill (Photo: Instagram/Niasalterego)

“The guy walked in the arena, everybody cheered, she gave him the finger. Nobody got arrested. That’s why this country’s great,” Burr said during his appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show.” “Everybody expressed themselves. Can we all be adults? I came there to go to the fights. I didn’t know I was going to the Republican National Convention.”

Trump supporters decried her gestures, saying they were insulting and in poor taste, but Burr said he loves his wife and “you know where you stand with her.” Earlier in the conversation, he hit back at the hypocrisy of supporters in the MAGA camp who can dish it but can’t take it.

“That’s like those Trump guys, they’re always going, ‘Oh you snowflakes, eff your feelings’ and all of that, and then you make fun of Trump, and they’re like, ‘Oh my God, that’s so disrespectful!’ ” Burr told host Eisen. “It’s like you’re saying ‘F Joe Biden.’ You can’t have it both ways. If you’re doing it too, quit your crying. Quit your crying, you know.”

Hill once showcased her feelings about Trump in a tweet about the televised Miss Universe contest in 2012.

Started to watch Miss Universe but forgot that asshole Trump was involved. #pass — Nia Renée Hill (@niasalterego) December 20, 2012

Social media users showed either their support or contempt for Hill’s gesture at the UFC fight.

Bill Burr’s wife Nia giving Trump the double bird is the content I’m here for pic.twitter.com/x7A2GKK9f5 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 12, 2023

“Good for her,” and “She’s my hero,” X users commented.”Classless,” one person said. “Bill Burr has crappy taste in women,” another wrote.