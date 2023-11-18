GoFundMe Created By Maryland Mother with Cancer Preparing Children for ‘End’ Exceeds Goal, Raises Over $70K

The GoFundMe created for a Maryland woman who has terminal cancer has exceeded its goal.

Kourtni Smith’s fundraiser had raised more than $69,000 as of Friday. The original goal was $50,000.

Two years ago, Smith was diagnosed with Stage 3 invasive lobular carcinoma, a breast cancer that starts in the milk-producing gland of the breast. If the disease is detected in the early stages, it could be cured, but if not treated, it could spread throughout an individual’s body, according to Cleveland Clinic.

The mother of five noticed that a dimple appeared on her breast. Sometime after that, she couldn’t produce milk for her newborn, which prompted her to go to the doctor, WUSA reported.

She told the outlet that her fear initially kept her from getting a check-up: “Evidently, I was chosen for something. I feel like now I can save someone’s life. Here I am, 34, and I’m dying because I was afraid to go to the doctor.”

Earlier this year, the doctors said the disease elevated to Stage 4, and the family recently informed her that she only has months left with them, according to the report.

In her GoFundMe, which she noted that she wrote from hospice, she opened up about undergoing three rounds of chemotherapy. Smith realized her body could not handle continuing the treatment.

“With the unfortunate reality that I don’t have much long on this Earth. Every day is a struggle mentally and physically,” she penned. “I have young, sensitive, creative and intelligent children that I want to support through this world. My dream would be to hold their hands and guide them into adulthood, but that dream is slipping away. My cancer metastasized to my bones and my brain, which causes limited activity with my children.”

Smith added that the donations would assist with funeral costs and other additional expenses for her husband, who will be raising the child on his own.

“I would want them to know that I love them, and I love them so much,” Smith said, speaking about her child to WUSA. “I would go to any drastic measures to make sure they’re OK. Even behind the grave.”