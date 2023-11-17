Should I Stick to Furthering My Career Or Risk Losing My Fiancé?

I come from a long line of engineers. Both of my parents graduated from HBCUs, one as a mechanical engineer and the other as an electrical engineer. Today, I’m an industrial engineer, and I work in Thailand, making a boatload of money. I’ve set a goal to put my career first for the next five years, build my resume, and then return to the States, find a husband, get married, and have children.

As life would have it, things didn’t work out in that order. My homegirl and I went out club hopping in Thailand one night and met a bunch of professional athletes on break from their various sports. One of the basketball players and I hit it off exceptionally well, and we ended up spending every day together until he had to leave to go back to Atlanta.

Black man with roses and Black woman in the chair (Pexels Image)

We started dating pretty quickly, and after eight short months, he made his way back to Thailand and proposed marriage in a spectacular way. He rented out a restaurant, shut it down for us, and had a private dinner catered. He got down on one knee after we had dessert and asked me to be his wife. I said yes and was ecstatic. However, we differ in some major areas. He’s ready to settle down and start having kids, and I still have my career plan to execute.

My fiancé expressed a sincere interest in having four or five children and keeping me barefoot and pregnant for the next five years. I am not down for that and told him so. He claims we’re done if I don’t leave Thailand and move to Atlanta to live with him. Should I call his bluff and renew my work contract for another nine months or start packing and picking out baby names?

