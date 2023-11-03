Ashanti Surprises Nelly With a Classic Car for His 49th Birthday

Nelly and Ashanti are proving that love is better the second time around. At Nelly’s 49th birthday celebration earlier this week, Ashanti surprised him with a new car.

At the party, Ashanti, who has a reported net worth of $5 million, surprised Nelly by gifting him with an electric blue 1962 Impala convertible–and it reportedly was his childhood dream to own one.

While it is not known how much the gifted car costs, the prices ranges vary widely for 1962 Impala convertibles, according to listings on Autotrader. Current listings have a range of $21,000 to $98,000. With classic cars, condition of the vehicle is very important.

Nelly and Ashanti (Photo via Instagram, @nelly)

Dressed in matching black outfits, the couple celebrated Nelly’s birthday and Halloween at a G.I.Moe-themed party.

“We’re in a great space. Everything is positive; we’re having a lot of fun,” Ashanti told People magazine.

Ashanti shipped the car from California to Atlanta, where the party was held. The vehicle included a customized light and sound system and a Derrty logo, a symbol of Nelly’s record label.

According to TMZ, DJ Envy of “The Breakfast Club” connected Ashanti with celebrity car dealer Ronnie Garber to purchase the gift.

The car was presented to Nelly, whose net worth ranges from $40 to $70 million, amid fireworks and guests such as Jermaine Dupri, Polow da Don and King George looking on.

As he hopped into the car with Ashanti in the passenger seat, he excitedly told everyone that the car was his dream ride.

Second Time Around

Ashanti and Nelly met 20 years ago at the Grammy Awards. Their relationship began soon after, but ended in 2013.

In December 2022, Nelly and Ashanti performed at Power 98.3 and 96.1’s Under the Mistletoe concert in Arizona.

By February, rumors began swirling that the two were rekindling their romance.

In April, they were seen together in Las Vegas at the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia boxing match. During the match, they cuddled and were later seen holding hands, sources told People. By June, Ashanti and Nelly were making more public appearances with their arms around each other.

