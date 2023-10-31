My Boyfriend Wants Me to Help Him Pay Off His College Loan Debt, If I Don’t He May Leave Me

My family has always been big on education. Both of my parents were college professors and have their doctorate degrees in education. I just graduated college, along with my boyfriend. He has decided to move into the workforce, and I’m going to continue my education and go for my master’s degree.

My parents and I have an agreement that as long as I’m in school, they will continue to support me by giving me a monthly stipend to help me eat and pay bills. It’s a liberal amount, and my boyfriend knows about it. Recently, he came to me with what he thought was a bright idea. He suggested that I use some of my stipend and also money from my loans and grants to help him repay his student loans.

Stock image of Black couple (Photo: Pexels.com)

His thinking is that if we work together to pay off his loans and he ends up with a higher-paying job, then he can help me pay off my loans by the time I’m finished with my master’s program. I absolutely detest the idea and told him so. The money my parents are giving me is to help me survive, and while I can afford to help him a little, I really don’t want to, if I’m being honest. I feel like he needs to pay as much as he can now until he gets a higher-paying job that will allow him to really start paying back more.

Trending Today:

During a recent argument, the ‘s’ word came out. He’s never called me selfish before, but now he’s calling me all sorts of names that have to do with me withholding money from him. He says he doesn’t want to be with someone who’s not willing to build with him and support him.

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments, from top news headlines to celebrity news.

My concern is, what if we don’t stay together, and I’ve put money out to be his ride or die and support him and his debt? I’ll be looking mighty stupid if this ends up being the case, and I don’t want to chance it.

Should I stick to my guns and allow my boyfriend to struggle to repay his student loans or help him along the way?

Read the original story here.

The Center gets to the heart of the lifestyle, parenting, relationships and finance conversations impacting the culture. Convene here to express and share personal and poignant points of view that arise in everyday life.

Send us your queries to [email protected] and let our readers offer some perspectives on how to navigate these conversations.