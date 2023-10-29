‘Get Your Wife’ | Blueface Claps Back At Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s Wife For Objecting To Private Suite Twerk Session

Rapper Blueface’s double stunt at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game went viral when he filmed himself with exotic dancers and proposing to his girlfriend at a private suite at the game. However, Kelly Stafford, wife of Rams QB Matt Stafford, took offense at the display and let the world know on an epic rant.

However, Blueface heard the criticism and clapped back at Kelly, calling her a “Karen,” and saying he did not get kicked out of the game.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Rapper Blueface attends the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

A spokesperson told The Los Angeles Times on Thursday that SoFi Stadium and the Rams “do not condone the lewd behavior and did not give permission for it. When stadium officials were made aware of the situation, security was sent to the suite. Blueface and his companions were allowed to remain at the game and no further inappropriate activity occurred.”

When stadium officials were made aware of the situation, security was sent to the suite. Blueface and his companions were allowed to remain at the game and no further inappropriate activity occurred."

