‘Age Is Just A Number’ | 61-Year-Old Bombshell Sheryl Grant Is Going For Her Second Miss Olympia Championship With Goal To Inspire 50 Million People

Professional bodybuilder and Miss Olympia champion (2017) Sheryl Grant will be competing for the 2023 title at the age of 61 and hopes to inspire 50 million people to reach their goals. (Photos: Instagram @sherylgrant)

“On this journey to Ms. Olympia at 60+, my goal is to reach 50 million people around the globe, letting them know that age is just a number and that they can achieve their goals at any age!” she wrote on Instagram.

Grant Doing Something Positive For Others

In a world filled with so much negativity and toxicity, it’s refreshing to see someone do something with the goal of inspiring others.

Grant has been posting her workout videos and tips to her success on TikTok and has built a community of people looking to improve their fitness. Her official FIT for Life community helps individuals transform their bodies and minds.

“Starting the journey to Ms. Olympia for the second time is difficult, but it has opened my eyes in ways I never thought imaginable,” Grant wrote in a separate post.

There are six female divisions at the Olympia — Bikini, Figure, Fitness, Wellness, Women’s Physique, and Women’s Bodybuilding.

In a video posted on TikTok Grant said a strong core is her secret to more effective workouts.

Core Is The Key To Grant’s Success

The core is the central part of the human body. It includes your pelvis, lower back, hips and stomach muscles. Core exercises train the muscles in your core to work together.

