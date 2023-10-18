‘Just Mind Your Business’: TikToker Goes on Quest to Verify Atlanta Woman’s Account of Eating 48 Oysters on Date In Viral Video, But Then It Backfires

A TikToker is facing criticism after making a video where she attempts to see if an Atlanta social media foodie was exaggerating about eating 48 oysters.

Many people questioned why she wanted to catch the wave of content creator’s viral moment.

Tiktokers Equana B, left, and Annie Right, right (Photos: TikTok/@anniesright and @equanab)

The woman, who goes by @anniesright, was at first fanciful and unapologetic as she sought to test the claim of TikToker @EquanaB, who said she ate four dozen oysters, a few cocktails, crab cakes, and potatoes from Fontaine’s Oyster House in Atlanta in one sitting during the date. But then Annie removed her video.

Trending Today:

Equana went viral after posting a date with a guy she had been texting. The date ended abruptly after the woman ordered almost $100 worth of appetizers and then ordered her main dishes. Her date excused himself for the restroom and never returned, leaving her with a hefty bill.

Annie was one of the millions of people to watch the video, but instead of focusing on the behavior of the date, she was obsessed with wondering how she could eat all that food.

Watch Annie’s video here.

“One woman, three lemon drops, 48 oysters. Did it happen? Was it an ad? We’re here to find out,” Annie opens her video saying.

She then sits down with a friend and attempts to consume everything that Equana did in her video, which now has 5.3 million views. As Annie orders up the feast, she is sipping and getting twisted. Eventually, she adds some mussels to the mix and realizes she can’t make it all the way through after the third round of oysters.

Her mission was not complete. She wanted to know if Equana was paid to do the video as an ad — particularly because it was so convincing.

“I asked a waiter about the woman that came here and ate 48 oysters, and he said that she’s here every Tuesday and she was, in fact, on a date,” Annie said, adding that he said, “It was not an ad.”

According to the woman, the eatery did not post the viral video on their social media to further promote the brand.

While some media users thanked Annie for her grade-A reporting skills, tweeting, “Thank you for this journalistic work,” and “Real journalism!!”

Others questioned why Annie, who has 259,000 followers on TikTok, probed some deep into Equana’s story.

“Is this a new trend? White women checking behind what black women say? Who asked for this? Maybe just mind your business,” one user wrote.

One complaint highlighted how the social media influencer’s personal details were exposed without her consent.

“Giving out information like this about a lady’s whereabouts is so crazy. Now everyone knows where she goes every Tuesday, even creeps,” an X user tweeted.

After posting her video, Annie may have realized the danger she put Equana in because she has since removed it from her profile.

Meanwhile, Equana has gone on to try another seafood restaurant, hoping to try their food out. The video was done in a storytime format as she devoured a big aluminum pan of crawfish.

While she was ordering the crawfish, her mother, who was with her, asked if she could get an order of “oysters.”