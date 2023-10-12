‘Nobody’s Really Getting Hit For It Anymore’: Travis Kelce Was Smoking Out In His Ride and The Internet Is in An Uproar, But the NFL Could Care Less

Paparazzi snapped photos of Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce lighting up in his vintage 1970 Chevelle convertible last Friday and the internet is in an uproar. Nobody knows what he was smoking, but ultimately who cares. When are we going to stop this type of handwringing and desperation for content?

Travis Kelce Has Become The Most Popular Player In The League

Kelce has become the most popular player in the NFL over the past several weeks as he has begun a relationship with international pop superstar Taylor Swift. Every move Kelce makes is now dissected and scrutinized through the lens of being Swift’s boyfriend.

Some are speculating that Kelce was smoking weed. But nobody knows for sure. But even if it was weed, so what? Marijuana is legal in Missouri and Kelce is an adult over the age of 21.

Lots Of Players Use Marijuana

Kelce has made comments about marijuana before, so this picture has grabbed people’s attention. In an interview with Vanity Fair in June, he estimated about “50-80%” of players in the NFL use marijuana.

“If you just stop in the middle of July, you’re fine,” he told Vanity Fair. “A lot of guys stop a week before and they still pass because everybody’s working out in the heat and sweating their tail off. Nobody’s really getting hit for it anymore.”

In college at Cincinnati Kelce was suspended for a year in 2010 for testing positive for marijuana. So he does have a history. But again, marijuana is not an illicit drug in 2023.

Given the violent nature of football, Kelce is probably right in the number of players that smoke weed. It has medicinal benefits when it comes to pain management. Also, many players likely suffer from undiagnosed social anxiety, and marijuana helps deal with that condition.

