‘This Person Is Still Out There’: Model Found Dead In Downtown Los Angeles Was Pregnant, Cause of Death Revealed As Sister Questions Lack of ‘Urgency’ By Authorities

The cause of death has been revealed for the model found dead inside her downtown Los Angeles apartment on Sept. 12.

According to the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner, 31-year-old Maleesa Mooney died from “homicidal violence.”

KTLA reports that the initial cause of death was listed on the coroner’s database as “deferred” and “other significant conditions.”

Maleesa Mooney was found brutally killed in her apartment in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2023. (Photo: KTLA 5 News /YouTube screenshot)

Mooney’s sister and pop star, Jourdin Pauline, believes that the cause of death took time because her sister was so badly beaten that it was difficult to determine what killed the aspiring model and real estate agent. Mooney was also found to be two months pregnant at the time of her death.

Mooney was found deceased inside her apartment near the 200 block of South Figueroa Street.

Trending Today:

“I can’t imagine what my sister went through, and it pains me to even think about it,” said Pauline. “It’s honestly so stressful. I have thousands and thousands of scenarios in my head of what could have happened because we don’t know. This person is still out there, and the police are not telling us anything. What is the hold-up? What did the guys see? Can you share it with us? Suspects? Surveillance video that you do have? Show us something, tell us something so we can look out for it.”

No arrests have been made, and Pauline noted that the authorities have not provided them with much information about the investigation.

“Urgency,” she added. “I need them to get answers. There’s all this technology in the world, and you’re dragging your feet. Someone’s life was robbed from them.”

Another model — 32-year-old Nichole Coats — was found deceased inside her apartment nearby on South Grand Avenue just two days earlier, and both families wondered if there was a serial killer on the loose.

However, the Los Angeles Police Department claims the two deaths are unrelated. Coats’ bloody body was found with one of her legs up in the air in a kicking position, according to her aunt, May Stevens.

Stevens and Coats’ father, Guy Coats, found their loved one dead after growing concerned when she did not return their calls.

“I couldn’t recognize her,” said Stevens. “I believe it was murder, I really do. One of her legs was up in the air in a kicking position. That’s not somebody who just laid in their bed and died.”

Mooney was found by the LAPD after her family also grew concerned when she stopped responding to calls and text messages.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched for a welfare check and discovered Mooney’s body inside, according to her cousin, Bailey Babb.

“When a week went by, we just knew something was off,” said Babb. “Her messages weren’t delivering, and we knew something was up because we all have a special relationship with Maleesa.”

Read the original story here.