‘All I Got Was a Sorry’: Distraught Las Vegas Woman Says CVS Pharmacists Mistakenly Gave Her the Wrong Medication That Terminated Her Pregnancy

A Nevada woman alleges that a pharmacist mistakenly gave her abortion pills instead of the proper medication, which ultimately terminated her pregnancy, according to a report.

In 2019, Timika Thomas went to CVS to pick up a vaginal suppository prescribed by her doctor, KLAS-TV reported. She was given the medication amid her IVF journey because she was exhausted from continuously injecting her buttocks. It started to take an emotional toll on her.

Timika Thomas of Las Vegas, Nevada, told local news that she is still grappling with the pain of losing her pregnancy after CVS pharmacists gave her the wrong medication. (Youtube screenshot/8 News Now)

The outlet reported that the mother of four in her 30s started IVF after having trouble getting pregnant, and she and her husband decided to pay for the process out of pocket. She had two embryos implanted into her body.

She picked up the medicine from a CVS location in Las Vegas, and after taking the medication, she said something felt off.

During an interview with KLAS-TV, Thomas recalled experiencing “really bad” cramping: “It was extreme. It was painful.” Things turned grim when she discovered through her research that she was given abortion medication instead of what her doctor prescribed.

It left her thinking, “They just killed my baby,” Thomas told the outlet. “Both my babies because I transferred two embryos.”

Documents related to the incident viewed by KLAS-TV revealed that a pharmacy technician made a mishap and submitted the inaccurate name of the medicine. According to the report, the two pharmacists did not catch the error, including one who didn’t consult with Thomas about the prescription.

Thomas issued a complaint with the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy, which decided to fine the pharmacists and suspend their licenses temporarily, KLAS-TV reported. They were also ordered to take education credits and evade disciplinary action for a year. CVS was also given a $10,000 fine. In a statement sent to the local news station, the company said they “apologized” to Thomas, adding that they “cooperated” with the state board.

“The health and well-being of our patients is our number one priority and we have comprehensive policies and procedures in place to support prescription safety,” the statement continued. “Prescription errors are very rare, but if one does occur, we take steps to learn from it in order to continuously improve quality and patient safety.”

According to the report, the pharmacists apologized for their error.

“All I got was a sorry,” she said. “It will never be good enough.”

