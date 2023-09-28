Unarmed Black Man Shot By Los Angeles Cops ‘Wild, Wild West’ Style After They Mistook His Cellphone for a Gun Awarded Over $2 Million In Damages

A California man shot by police after they thought his cellphone was a gun has received nearly $3 million in damages.

On Jan. 11, 2018, multiple officers from the Los Angeles Police Department fired at Dexter Hubert White, a Black man. He filed a lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles and its police department. Three officers — James Quinata, Davin Aquino and Rodolfo Sarmiento — were also listed as defendants, among others who weren’t identified.

The day the incident happened, White visited his music manager’s residence in the city but left after a verbal dispute, according to court records obtained by Atlanta Black Star. Police responded to the scene after a 911 call and asked the manager if White had a knife; they reportedly told them no.

The Los Angeles Times reported a different narrative. The report said White was arguing with the daughter of a woman with whom he had a romantic relationship. Unbeknownst to them, she went to the neighbor’s house and called the police, claiming that there was a stabbing, a story she later recalled.

Dexter White was shot by LAPD officers in 2018. (LAPD Headquarters/Facebook)

Minutes later, when White returned to the area near 40th Place and Walton Avenue, he was approached by two officers, one being Aquino.

“Upon information and belief, Officer Quinata, realizing that White did not have a weapon and was not a danger to anyone, approached White,” the lawsuit said. “Within seconds of the interaction, two other patrol vehicles arrived on scene, including Officers Sarmiento and Aquino. The officers exited their vehicles with guns already drawn, and began shooting within less than five seconds of parking their patrol vehicles.”

The lawsuit said that White, who was unarmed, was shot several times by the defendants. According to a 2018 press release from the department, White “produced an object the officers believed was a handgun.” He told The Los Angeles Times that he is still struggling physically, is traumatized and suffering from anxiety years later. “Even putting on socks is hard,” he reportedly said.

The outlet reported that a federal jury awarded White $2.35 million in August because Officer Sarmiento violated his rights. Attorney George Mgdesyan, who represented White, argued that he was not aggressive and did not threaten the officers during the confrontation, according to the report, adding that his client was in fear after being met with officers holding their weapons.

According to the newspaper, Mgdesyan pointed out that Sarmiento jumped out of his moving patrol car with his gun “like it’s the wild, wild West.”

White said he will use the funds to pay off thousands in medical debt from the treatments he had to receive after the shooting. The incident has not only been difficult for him but also for his children.

“They don’t want him to leave home because they don’t want anything to happen to him,” his aunt told the Times. “They’re traumatized.”

