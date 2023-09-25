‘Everybody Took from Me’: Tiffany Evans Says She Has ‘Nothing to Show’ for Her 20-Year Career After Being Taken Advantage By Others

Singer Tiffany Evans claims that she has “nothing to show” for her long career in the entertainment industry. The “Promise Ring” artist made the statement in the comments section of a post shared by Fly and Famous Black Girls on Instagram.

Evans, who got her start as a child star after winning the junior singer division of “Star Search” back in 2003, wrote a lengthy response on Instagram under a picture of her posing with comedian Arsenio Hall.

Tiffany Evans says she has “nothing to show” for it after two decades in the film and entertainment industry. (Photo: @tiffanyevansofficial/Instagram)

“Tiffany Evans with Arsenio Hall photographed by Paul Drinkwater during an interview with host Jay Leno on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” read the post.

Evans replied in the comments section, and the 31-year-old singer had a lot to say.

“If I knew then what I know now I would have done things differently. I wish I could’ve changed so much that was going on around this little girl,” she wrote. “Everybody took from me. All of the hard earned money I made. The work I put in. They took from me, ruined some relationships in this business for me, squandered some opportunities that if you guys knew about it, you would’ve wanted to get it back in blood for me.”

Evans snagged her first recording contract with Columbia Records at the age of 10 and also worked as a child star in films like “Diary Of A Mad Black Woman” and TV shows like “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

The actress also claimed that she was “manipulated and terribly abused” and said she looked for love in the wrong places. Evans went on to marry Lorenzo Henderson, a backup dancer for Ciara, when she was 18. The couple ended the relationship in 2018 after Evans accused Henderson of cheating and of being abusive.

“I spent years doing something that I love, to become an adult and have nothing to show for it. It bothers my mental a lot some time(s),” she continued. “The ones who know the truth, really know from a teenager to my adult years I went out looking for love in wrong places, was manipulated and terribly abused.”

She continued, “Out of that kind of life I gained beautiful children, I met my soulmate but I really want to see what I worked so hard for all my childhood finally come to life! And I love music so I’m really working at it still y’all. I trust the Lord. Thank you for always showing me love y’all! Please keep rooting for me. And follow @jawanxtiffany we’re dropping music together and some solo stuff soon too.”

Fans reacted to Evans’ reply in the comments section and showed empathy for the recording artist.

“I hope God blesses you tenfold,” noted one. “Thank you for continuously sharing your talent with the world. Much love to you and your family.”

“we’re rooting for you, Tiffany!”

One fan suggested that the R&B songstress document her story in a novel.

“u should write a book about what I been through how took advantage and so on it be a new beginning and plus the people wants to know and see more of u.”

Our new song “Issues” drops Oct 6th

Pre-Save on Spotify and Apple Music

🔽🔽🔽🔽🔽 drop a 🔥 if you can’t wait!https://t.co/LLOy8gU98C pic.twitter.com/JUCELcobNt — Jawan x Tiffany (@jawanxtiffany) September 18, 2023

Evans has four daughters and is currently engaged to fellow singer Jawan Harris, whom she credited with being her soulmate. Harris is the father of her fourth child, and the two have new music dropping on Oct. 6. Evans dropped her last single “Switch Up” in 2019.