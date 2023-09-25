Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Is Reportedly ‘Fighting for His Life’ In Hospital After Being Place In an ‘Induced Coma,’ LeBron James, DJ Paul and More Send Up Prayers Online

Prayers are coming in for Cleveland legend Krayzie Bone after the rapper reportedly checked himself into the hospital after “coughing up large amounts of blood” on Sept. 22.

The founding member of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony suffers from sarcoidosis, a condition where the immune system overreacts, causing groups of cells to form clusters of inflamed tissue called “granulomas,” usually in the lungs or lymph nodes.

According to the Mayo Clinic, there is no cure for sarcoidosis, but its severity varies by person. In some cases, it may cause organ damage, which may have contributed to Krayzie’s recent hospital visit.

According to AllHipHop, the artist born Anthony Henderson, is reportedly “fighting for his life” after going to a Los Angeles area hospital, where he received a CAT scan that discovered that the internal bleeding was due to an artery leaking into one of the rapper’s lungs.

Krayzie Bone, of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, is reportedly “fighting for his life” after he checked himself into the hospital. (Photo: @krayzie_bone/Instagram)

Krayzie reportedly went into the hospital on Friday, Sept. 22, and after the scan, doctors immediately took him into surgery to stop the bleeding. It was reported that the bleeding had not stopped and over the weekend the 50-year-old was sedated and put on a ventilator machine.

He has not posted any new videos or photos on social media since that date. According to TMZ, Krayzie was placed in an induced coma. He is preparing to have a second surgery to stop the internal bleeding.

As of the writing of this article, there has been no official update about his status from Krayzie’s family. However, there has been an outpouring of prayers being shared online for the “Foe tha Love of $” artist in the wake of his medical issues.

Fellow Bone Thugs-n-Harmony group member Bizzy Bone showed love when he posted an IG story, saying, “PRAY 4 KRAY,” as well as his “Verzuz” foe DJ Paul.

Paul posted a photo of the two together with the caption, “Please Pray For My Brother Kray‼️‼️‼️ We was just in the lab Wednesday recording, having fun and drinking his new IPA. This is unbelievable [prayer hands] Prayers for @krayzie_bone.”

Ohio legend Lebron James also joined in with an X post, saying “ [prayer hands] to Krayzie man!!!!” Fans of the “Crossroads” rapper joined in, hoping and praying that he will get better.

“We love you Krayzie sending healing energy.”

“I’ve always loved Mr. Henderson. He is GOAT. NOTHING BUT LOVE AND PRAYERS.”

“Sending prayers for a speedy recovery… giving hope and faith he gets thru this.. Bone Thugs n Harmony was one of the best rap groups in my era!”

Fans are very concerned since Krayzie was just spotted in August when he, along with Bizzy received a street sign commemorating the group on East 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue in their hometown. A day after the ceremony, the pair stayed busy as they performed at LL Cool J’s “The F.O.R.C.E” Tour in Cleveland.

Just one day after this, disaster struck as the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way street sign was stolen 48 hours after it was unveiled. When asked about the theft, Layzie Bone said, “To be honest, when I saw the signs going up I felt like they were coming down.”

Bizzy continued, adding, “I believe the culprit or culprits behind the theft could’ve been haters or fans, but I’m leaning more toward the fans because Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s love in the city far outweigh the hate. My city is rough and tough, ‘thuggish ruggish’ even.”

Krayzie, however, went and found the culprit. He jokingly posted a picture of himself holding the sign with the caption, “I confess it was me I stole it, y’all caught me.”