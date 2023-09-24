‘It Is Definitely Not Overnight’: Viral Sensation Flyana Boss Kills Industry Plant Talk, Says Their Success Came with Years of Hard Work

Flyana Boss has been taking the internet by storm, and now the viral sensation is chatting with Atlanta Black Star about their rise to stardom.

The “You Wish” rappers sat down with entertainment correspondent Leah Henry to discuss their musical inspirations and their road to viral success.

The pair opened up about sharing three to four videos online daily before catching their big break. They also took a moment to bask in the love they’ve received from A-listers such as Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, and Erykah Badu, and share whether they would turn down the opportunity to work with Nicki Minaj.

Check out the entire interview with Flyana Boss for the full tea.