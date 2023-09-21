‘It Had to Be the FBI or the Maywood Police’ | Former NFL Player Sergio Brown Makes Odd IG Post After His 73-Year-Old Mother’s Body Was Found Near A Creek, Now Police Are Looking For Him

Police in Maywood, Illinois, are looking for former NFL player Sergio Brown after his mother was found dead near a creek behind her home. Myrtle Brown was 73 years old.

According to reports, relatives of the Browns told police they couldn’t contact or locate Sergio or Myrtle last Saturday.

Where Is Sergio?

“Upon conducting a second and wider search of the area, Myrtle Brown was discovered unresponsive near a creek to the rear of her residence,” police wrote in a press release.

When local law enforcement found Myrtle Brown’s body, it was sent to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Spokesperson Natalia Derevyanny said the victim was pronounced dead on Saturday.

Police in Maywood, Illinois, are looking for former NFL player Sergio Brown (R) after his 73-year-old mother Myrtle Brown (L), was found dead near a creek behind her home (YouTube/@WGN9)

An autopsy revealed she died from multiple injuries related to assault and her manner of death was homicide, Derevyanny said.

A video of Sergio surfaced on Instagram attributed to the account “intplayerwithapassport” which is an alleged burner account of the ex-safety.

In the video Sergio claims that he thought his mother was on vacation, that the FBI and the Maywood Police Department kidnapped him in the past.

“It had to be the FBI or the Maywood police,” he says to the camera as loud music blares in the background. “I thought my f–kin’ momma was on vacation. They kidnapped me twice from home. The Maywood Police Department.” He says the news of his mother’s death is “fake news.” “Fake news. Fake news. Fake news,” he said in Monday’s video in which he tagged ESPN. “It has to be the FBI that came into my house on Bob Marley’s death day with the 511 haze and gas unwarranted. They kidnapped me twice from home – the Maywood Police Department. It had to be the FBI or the Maywood police.

The video was taken and allegedly geo tagged with Mexico City before it was taken down and reposted with a geolocation.

Related: Former Wake Forest Football Player Johnny Edwards IV, Who Admitted To Killing His Mother And Pregnant Wife, Sentenced To Life In Prison

Bizarre Behavior

“Maywood Police Department detectives are aware of a video that has surfaced on social media in relation to Mr. Sergio Brown, who is still considered a missing person and are also looking into its authenticity,” Maywood Police Department public information officer Carmen Rivera told The New York Post.

A neighbor told CBS2 that Sergio had been acting “out of character” for months.