My Date Asked Me to Pay Half of His Plane Ticket to See Me on My Birthday. Was I Wrong to Ghost Him?

I’ve been talking to this guy I met on social media for about three months. We video chat a few times a week and text nonstop every day. I am really feeling him, especially since he’s my type physically.

He is tall, chocolate, athletic and handsome. He also is super intelligent, and is currently in graduate school. The only issue is he lives four hours away in Orlando.

Stock image of a couple on a date. (Photo: Pexels.com)

Two weeks ago or so, he drove to my city for our first date. Everything was amazing. He took me to an upscale restaurant, where we sat close to the water, dined on fresh seafood and sipped on endless cocktails. He was well-dressed and smelled so good and came to the date with a bouquet of flowers. After dinner, we walked on the beach and shared one of the best kisses I’ve ever had in my life. I was hooked, and I’ve been looking forward to our second date ever since.

But here’s my dilemma. He has asked me to pay half of the airfare to visit the day before my birthday for our second date. The plane ticket is more economical than a rental car right now, and it allows him to get to me quicker since his car needs some work. I have a hair appointment that day and plans with friends and family all week, so driving hundreds of miles away would disrupt my birthday celebrations.

Am I wrong to be upset that he would ask me to go half? Don’t get me wrong, I don’t mind splitting, but that’s after we’re more established. He thinks that it’s only fair because if we keep seeing each other, we’re probably going to have to meet halfway or take turns making trips. However, I’ve since ghosted him, but I am wondering if I made a mistake.

Send us your queries to [email protected] and let our readers offer some perspectives on how to navigate these conversations.