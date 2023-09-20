‘R.I.P to Being Kid Free’: Woman Goes Viral for Funeral-Themed Pregnancy Photos

A Kentucky woman has gone viral on social media after photos announcing her pregnancy were shared massively across Facebook.

Cheridan Logsdon of Frankfort, Kentucky, shared seven professional photos of herself wearing a crown of black roses with a veil and adorned in a black dress on Sept. 18; it made for a fashionable look for a woman in mourning.

However, Logsdon was not at a funeral or grieving the death of a loved one.

Cheridan Logsdon does a pregnancy announcement photo shoot dressed in funeral attire. (Photo: Facebook/Cheridan Logsdon)

The first photo shows Logsdon pretending to wipe tears from her eyes while sitting on a stool, reaffirming that she’s expressing sorrow. But then the other photos surprisingly focus on a copy of the woman’s pregnancy ultrasound image.

“R.I.P to being kid free!,” the caption says. “At the ripe age of 23, the young and turnt, rich auntie has finally transitioned over to a mother.”

Logsdon is in the woods in one of the photos, where she fully covers her face with the veil while holding the ultrasound image with her eyes closed.

“All jokes aside, I’m truly excited to start this new chapter in my life! Still can’t believe it but it’s growing on me,” Logsdon continues in the caption. “Family & friends, save the date: 10/8 is my gender reveal!”

The Facebook post garnered over 13,000 likes and interactions and more than 100 comments on the social media platform by Wednesday, Sept. 20. Another 10,000 users shared the post on their own timelines.

Many of the commenters congratulated the 23-year-old, who seemed shocked by the post’s vitality.

“This is actually crazy to me,” Logsdon responded in the comments section.

Many people who commented and shared the post thought the announcement was “cute,” “hilarious,” or proclaimed their desire to replicate it.

“I’m doing something like this,” one woman wrote. “Imma Have A Casket In My Photoshoot,” wrote another.

“This photoshoot idea is just too awesome,” another woman who shared the post said.

However, some were alarmed by the dark theme.

“I thought the baby died,” one female user wrote.

“That’s crazy. Black women treat pregnancy like a death smh,” a male Facebook user wrote.

