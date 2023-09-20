‘She Put the Baby Upside Down’: Two Underage Intoxicated Women Arrested, Charged After Throwing Infant Back and Forth ‘Like a Toy’ Outside of Popular Florida Bar

Two underage drunk women were arrested for allegedly tossing a baby “back and forth” outside a popular bar in Daytona Beach, Florida, according to police and news reports.

Sierrah Newell, 20, and Brianna Lafoe, 19, were charged with felony “cruelty toward a child,” the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported. The two, who were under the influence of alcohol, according to police, were taken into custody at about 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 14 near Coyote Ugly Saloon. Police responded to the scene after receiving a report about a disturbance.

Two women identified as 19-year-old Brianna Lafoe (left) and 20-year-old Sierrah Newell (right), were arrested after witnesses they were aggressively handling the baby outside Coyote Ugly Saloon in Daytona Beach, Florida, last week. (Fox 35 Orlando/ Youtube Screenshot)

According to an affidavit obtained by Law & Crime, Newell and Lafoe are accused of “flipping” and “throwing” the baby “like a toy.” It’s not clear who is the mother of the baby.

One of the women confronted an eyewitness who was recording the incident. Security footage shows the woman striking the bystander with the baby in her hands, according to WESH 2.

“She started throwing the baby up and down a little too aggressively,” a bystander told the outlet. “And then what she did that really surprised me, then she put the baby upside down. It was like hold up. This is getting way too far.”

At that point, according to the affidavit, the baby was held upside down by the ankles over the sidewalk. Per the report, the baby was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

It was discovered via X-ray results that the baby possibly had a broken arm. However, “the hospital is waiting for a specialist to determine the extent of the injuries,” police said.

According to the News-Journal, Newell, who was reportedly on crutches and arguing with witnesses, was also charged with misdemeanor battery.

As Fox 35 Orlando reported, footage of the incident was captured by a store next door. Shawn Knapp, manager of Crazy John’s Recreational Cannabis, told the news station: “It really breaks your heart to see a little one go through something like that.”

Read the full story at Atlanta Black Star.