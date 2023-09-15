‘I’m Allowed to’: Donald Trump Claims He Can Declassify Documents By Just Holding Them. People on Social Media Call Him a ‘Moron.’

Former President Donald Trump defended his decision to hoard classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate after his presidency in a new interview on “The Megyn Kelly Show” released on Thursday, and social media is adding to the discussion.

The former Fox News host sat with Trump following a longtime tension stemming back to 2015. She grilled Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to dozens of federal charges in connection with the case, about holding on to material containing national secrets. According to an expert speaking to CBS News, classified documents are information that could threaten national security if it “is disclosed in an unauthorized manner.”

Former President Donald Trump sits down for an interview on “The Megyn Kelly Show.” (Megyn Kelly/ Youtube)

As The New York Times reported, citing an indictment, the sensitive materials were stored in unconventional places like his ballroom and even a shower stall at his estate.

During the interview, Trump kept saying that he was protected by the Presidential Records Act — which underscores that the records are owned by the US, not the president themselves. His claim is one that legal experts have debunked.

“I’m allowed to have these documents. I’m allowed to take these documents, classified or not classified,” Trump told Kelly. “Frankly, when I have them, they become unclassified. People think you have to go through a ritual. You don’t, at least in my opinion.”

People on social media slammed Trump’s statements and said he “incriminated” himself. “Imagine defense using ‘in my opinion’ as their defense strategy,” one user wrote. Another person said that his lawyers “are ripping their hair out because Trump is incapable of shutting up.”

The magic man declassifies top secret documents simply by holding them in his hands. #narcissisticpersonalitydisorder — Jim Mather (@jjmather) September 14, 2023

You know, because he’s so dishonest, and so corrupt, and so authoritarian, and so criminal, and so narcissistic, and so cruel, and so traitorous, we don’t speak often enough about just how damn stupid he is. He’s such a moron. That just doesn’t get said enough. https://t.co/wfGpdvQdPw — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 15, 2023

Same documents you said…

1. You did not have

2. You had but turned over

3. The FBI planted

4. You bragged to a guest you shouldn’t have or show to anyone but you did anyway



Your opinion means zip.

You broke the law. https://t.co/SLgkwQxCok — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) September 15, 2023

In July, Special Counsel Jack Smith, who first charged Trump in June, hit him with additional charges after accusing him of instructing an employee to delete footage wanted by officials investigating the case, according to Politico. When asked about it this week for NBC’s “Meet The Press,” Trump said the accusations are “false.”

“Will you testify to that under oath?” moderator Kristen Welker asked.

“I’ll testify,” he responded before blasting Smith. “It’s a fake charge by this deranged lunatic prosecutor who lost in the Supreme Court nine to nothing, and he tried to destroy lots of lives.”

Read the full story at Atlanta Black Star.