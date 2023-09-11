One of My Student’s Parents Won’t Stop Hitting on Me, and I Don’t Know What to Do

I’ve been a kindergarten teacher for a little over a decade now, and I must say that I love my job. The children and their parents bring me sheer joy and make it a pleasure to come to work every day. I have had my favorites over the years, if I’m being completely honest and transparent, but rarely do I run into a student/parent combo that I can’t tolerate.

Recently, we held an open house at my school, and the parents were encouraged to come in with their children to meet the staff. One of my students attended and was accompanied by his father. The father came bearing gifts, as did his son. They brought me flowers and chocolate, elaborate gifts for a teacher at an open house, but I accepted it all graciously.

Stock image of a Black teacher in the classroom. (Photo: Pexels.com)

After the open house, I began receiving notes in my child’s agenda book from the father. Most times, they were cards that would say things like, ‘Have a great day,’ ‘Thinking of you,’ and Remember, you’re the best!’ I discussed it with my husband, and he felt that my student’s dad was crossing lines that were set in order to avoid this sort of thing. My husband advised me to inform the administration of the note-giving if it was to escalate.

I didn’t take my husband’s advice but instead addressed the matter directly with the source. I sent my student’s dad an email, informing him of my marital status and urging him to cease and desist with the notes and gifts. All of his antics stopped for about a week, only for him to pick back up with his courting efforts, coming on even stronger than he was before.

Should I tell my husband I didn’t take his advice and now things are worse or report the parent to my principal and let her handle the matter?

