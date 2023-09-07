‘Package Deal’: Woman Moves Her Mom In Without Telling Her Boyfriend. Does He Have a Right to Kick Them Both Out? 

In the game of chess, the queen is the most powerful piece on the board, and the same goes for home, right? What would you do if your significant other moved their mother in without telling you?

It’s unclear if it’s a skit or not, but a woman named Queen and her unnamed boyfriend appear in the video arguing in the kitchen. He’s just discovered that Queen’s mother, Michelle, has moved in without his knowledge.

Two women are upset at the man behind the camera. (Photo: Theo/TikTok)

Boyfriend: “Queen, this is my house. This is my house”

Queen: “Don’t you sleep next to me?”

Related: My New Husband Won’t Take Down Pictures of His Deceased Wife Because of His Kids.

Boyfriend: “It doesn’t matter, that don’t give you the right to be bringin’ yo mama stayin’ with us.”

He is obviously disgruntled by Queen’s actions, and Michelle walks in complaining about the house. While they continue to bicker, he also tells Queen: “Bruh, I don’t pay $3,500 to hear your mama mouth.”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE.

Queen doesn’t agree with the things he’s saying, nor does she like the way he’s talking to her mom; she tells him repeatedly: “Don’t say nothing to her at all.” She also lets him know that they are a “package deal.” So, if he’s putting her mom out, presumably, it’s sayonara to her, too.

If Queen’s boyfriend moved his mother in without her consent, do you think she’d react the same way he did? Or do you think it would be worse? Queen’s mom doesn’t make matters better by making her comments about the house. Could you deal with both of them at the same time?

There are many factors to consider when you move someone in, whether it’s a friend or family. You have to ask, where is this person going to sleep? Will they be able to provide food for themselves? How long will the person be staying? And when you are already living with someone, you have to consider them.

These are all seemingly things that Queen never considered. Do you think it was a selfish move? Is her boyfriend wrong to want to put her and her mom out, especially since they are a “package deal”?