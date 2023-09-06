‘I’m Fighting Our Open Enemies’: Black Author Marc Lamont Hill Catches Heat for Defending Anti-Defamation League Against Elon Musk, Fends Off Criticism

Author and academic Marc Lamont Hill’s reproach against Elon Musk for threatening to sue the Anti-Defamation League for generating awareness about rising hate speech on the billionaire’s X social platform rebounded back at him, with many social users denouncing his comments.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is an anti-hate, anti-Semitic nonprofit that works “to stop the defamation of Jewish people and secure justice and fair treatment to all,” according to its website. The organization describes itself as a group that fights all forms of anti-Semitism and bias.

Marc Lamont Hill, 39, blasted critics for painting his comments as anti-Semitic. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images)

In a post on the social outlet formerly known as Twitter, Musk claimed that the platform’s ad revenue has dropped largely because of ADL ads. He also alleged that the ADL is working to “kill this platform by falsely accusing it & me of being anti-Semitic.”

Related: ‘Injustice Coming from Those In Authority’: Georgia Prosecutors Hinged Cop City RICO Indictment on George Floyd’s Death Date, Raising Questions About Its Criminalization of Free Speech

These claims were prefaced with one post where Musk stated he’s “pro free speech, but against anti-Semitism of any kind.”

In response, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt went on MSNBC, where he challenged Musk’s claims and stated that he was “scapegoating” a small Jewish organization to provide a rationale for dwindling advertising revenue.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt fires back at Elon Musk:



"He controls the most powerful media platforms on the planet. We’re just a small nonprofit. So blaming the Jews, if you will, that’s classic scapegoating."

(Video: MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/RApB8aNPsv — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 6, 2023

Hill had a similar response, characterizing Musk’s attack as “dangerous, dishonest, and deeply antisemitic” while also criticizing the lack of hate speech control and limitation frequently posted on X.

Elon Musk’s attack on the ADL is dangerous, dishonest, and deeply antisemitic. He has turned this platform into an unprofitable, white supremacist cesspool. Instead of taking accountability, he has chosen to not-so-subtly scapegoat Jews, which invites violence from his Nazi base. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) September 5, 2023

However, Hill’s reprimand wasn’t met with much support. Many condemned his defense of the organization. One person said of the ADL that it’s one of the most “Anti-Black, racist, media manipulating, narrative spinning organizations on the planet.”

Several others questioned why he would back the ADL when the group condemned Hill after a speech he made on Israel-Palestinian relations and labeled him an anti-Semite, which led to the end of his contract with CNN in 2018.

The ADL played a major role in having you fired by publicly branding you an anti-Semite.



Watching you now go to bat for them and doing exactly the same thing to the ADL's critics — volunteering to stand up and call the ADL's critics anti-Semitic — is just wild. pic.twitter.com/rj16SKYWF0 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 5, 2023

Hill made it clear that he doesn’t see his defense of the ADL “as going to bat for them.”

“I see it as speaking out against Musk, who consistent foments white nationalist hate that threatens all of us. We have to have moral consistency. But also, it is politically and strategically wise to fight Nazis,” Hill wrote.

Even Musk commented under Hill’s post, stating, “Bizarre …” to which Hill had a detailed response for.

The ADL is problematic for myriad reasons. They have a long history of smear campaigns, racism, and weaponizing the label of antisemitism. But that doesn’t change the fact that YOUR behavior on this matter is the problem. Pointing it out isn’t “bizarre.” It’s moral consistency. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) September 6, 2023

Hill also worked to clarify his initial remarks by maintaining that he’s not defending the ADL and “they don’t deserve our support,” but “while we critique the ADL, we must also critique Musk for weaponizing Nazism.”

This isn’t personal to me, nor is it really about the ADL. Fighting white supremacy and standing in solidarity against antisemitism is necessary work. I’m not defending the ADL. I’m fighting our open enemies. https://t.co/Gp1F2XKmu1 — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) September 5, 2023

“So let’s keep challenging him for working with Nazis, who are our open enemies, while also continuing to challenge the ADL for its attacks on Muslims and Arabs and Palestinians, etc.,” Hill wrote.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.