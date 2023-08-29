‘You Find Stuff You Don’t Wanna See’: Wife is Caught Cheating But Is More Concerned with the Husband Going Through Her Phone.  

A new social media post that shows a couple in a heated talk about cheating raises the question of when, if ever, it’s OK to go through a significant other’s phone.

What would you do if you were cheating and somebody went through your phone? Would you be more concerned with getting caught or someone rummaging through your business on your phone?

Woman argues with husband off camera. (Photo: Ariana XinXin/TikTok)

In the video below, you’ll find a couple (whose names are unknown) in the bathroom having a disagreement. The husband says he has found out that his wife is cheating. As devastating as this must be, his wife isn’t making it any easier.

She isn’t confirming or denying the allegations. All she seems to be concerned about is, “Why are you going through my phone?”

To be fair, why is he going through her phone? Were there harbored suspensions and signs prior?

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE.

While recording on his phone, the husband starts to question his wife, asking:

Husband: Why don’t you just tell me who you’re seeing?

Wife: I’m not seeing anyone; why are you asking? That’s a stupid question.

Husband: Who’s Rick?

Wife: It’s your brother.

Husband: I don’t have a brother named Rick.

Wife: Or your cousin or whatever.

Husband: It’s not my cousin.

Wife: Why are you asking these questions? It’s weird questions.

Husband: Because you are cheating on me, and I was trying to see if you would come forward and tell me like a natural person.

The two continue to bicker and get nowhere because the wife is more upset with the husband for going through her phone. It’s as if that’s all she can focus on. She even goes as far as to say, “When you go through people’s stuff, you find stuff you don’t wanna see.”

The last line is a tell-all, as she finally admits without fully coming out and saying that she is, in fact, cheating on her husband. In the video, she is clearly annoyed as he continues to question her about who “Rick” is. She appears to have no regard for her husband’s feelings or the alleged accusations.

This behavior leads to one question: What is more important? Is it the phone or the marriage? The husband even brings up recording the incident for the lawyers, and she doesn’t budge. Is she completely over her husband and doesn’t care? Or is there more to the story?

The husband mentions that they’ve been married for five years, and now she wants to cheat, and her response is: “You’re always working all the time.” He also mentions that she gaslights him, and the wife tells him that he’s “acting insecure” and “being extra.”

There are many layers and unanswered questions to this story. We never find out who Rick is, how long she’s reportedly been cheating with him, or all of the evidence that the husband has on her. The wife keeps the same nonchalant attitude throughout the entire video. Not much is discussed or resolved.

If you were the husband in the situation and you found out your wife was cheating on you, what would you have done differently? Would you have chosen a different approach, or do you think being direct like the husband in the video was the best approach?