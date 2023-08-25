‘A Dangerous Man Is Going to Jail’: New York Man Who Chased BLM Demonstrators In 2020 with Bladed Glove and Attempted to Run Them Over While Yelling ‘I Will Kill You’ Convicted of Attempted Murder

A 57-year-old New York man who chased peaceful demonstrators with a bladed glove was found guilty by a jury on Aug. 18, officials announced Monday.

According to prosecutors, Frank Cavalluzzi approached the group of peaceful demonstrators at an intersection in Whitestone, Queens, in his SUV on June 2, 2020. He stopped his vehicle across the street and started screaming slurs and threats toward them, adding that they were in “the wrong neighborhood.”

Frank Cavalluzzi, a 57-year-old man of Flushing, Queens, chased the demonstrators with the bladed glove in 2020. (Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz/Screenshot)

Officials said that Cavalluzzi made a U-turn and got out of his car “wearing four serrated blades attached to a leather glove strapped to his right arm.” He then chased the group with the glove before getting back in his SUV.

“I will kill you,” Cavalluzzi allegedly said as he drove onto the sidewalk where the demonstrators were standing.

As The New York Times reported, the incident came amid protests following the death of George Floyd.

Per prosecutors, Cavalluzzi was convicted of seven counts of menacing in the second degree, nine counts of attempted assault in the first degree, nine counts of attempted murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and reckless driving. His trial lasted two weeks.

Cavalluzzi is scheduled to be sentenced in October and faces up to 25 years behind bars for each count of attempted murder. His lawyer argued that he struggled with his mental health and struggled “to understand the evolving city where he lives,” The Times reported.

Lorraine McShea was one of the demonstrators who was present during the incident and said that it was “extremely scary,” according to the outlet.

“A dangerous man is going to jail,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.