‘RIP to the Fake ID’: Riley Burruss Turns 21, Takes Shots Like A Pro with Mom Kandi In New Video 

Kandi Burruss’ older daughter Riley recently turned 21 years old, but fans are almost certain that she’s been taking alcoholic shots way before becoming the legal age.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum shared a bonding moment between herself and Riley, who celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 22. In the video uploaded on Burruss’ Instagram, the mother-daughter duo can be seen taking shots of an indeterminable liquor before chasing it with Diet Coke.

“I promised @rileyburruss I would take shots with her for 21. I don’t know how y’all do it! Shots do not taste good. #rileys21savagebirthday,” the Xscape vocalist wrote.

Fans call Riley Burruss a ‘pro’ after she and Kandi Burruss take shots for her 21st birthday. (Pictured: @kandi/Instagram)

In the video, Burruss can be seen scrunching up her face in a disgusted manner as Riley can be seen making little to no reaction. The 21-year-old’s reaction caused commenters to speculate that this wasn’t Riley’s first rodeo when it came to drinking alcohol.

“Riley is a pro with shots!!! The way she popped that glass down on the counter, oh yea, she been in there!!!”

“The way that baby tapped that glass… she definitely been taking shots.”

“Oh babyyyyy Riley been drinking hahahahah she took that like a G! Hahahha college days. Hahaha.”

“How the baby gonna teach the mama how to take shots?? I love this.”

In the “Who Can I Run To?” singer’s defense, she has made it publicly known on several occasions that she does not drink. In a 2013 tweet, she even admitted, “It’s not my thing.”

Burruss also shared a touching tribute to Riley that read, “Happy birthday to my first born @rileyburruss! I can’t believe my baby is 21. I love you so much!!!! You’re beautiful, intelligent, strong, & a leader. This is the beginning of your next chapter. I know you will do amazing things.”



She continued, “Always know that even though you’re officially grown, you will always be my baby & I will always love you & have your back! Let’s make this next year your best year yet!”

Riley also shared a birthday post on Instagram that featured her in a denim set. Her hair was styled in a Barbie-inspired ponytail with two strands falling down both sides of her cheek.

“RIP to the fake id #rileys21savagebirthday #rilezsavageyear,” her caption read.

The Burruss/Tucker clan are currently enjoying the nice breeze of Turks and Caicos as they celebrate Riley’s birthday. Per posts shared on her Instagram page, the young adult was accompanied by a few friends as well as her stepsister, Kaela Tucker.