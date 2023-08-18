Black Conservatives Go After Florida Education Vendor Staffer Who Said Black People Have ‘Never Been Told No Before’ and Are ‘Coddled By Society’

Conservatives are coming after the staffer of a newly-approved, right-wing education vendor just approved in Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ state of Florida for a racist social post where he said Black people are “coddled by society” and have “never been told no before.”

Black and white conservatives alike publicly denounced Aldo Buttazzoni’s post that he made in response to a viral video of a Target employee calling the police on an in-store Black flash mob that many believed was a racially-motivated crackdown.

Aldo Buttazzoni. (Photo: Instagram)

So, Buttazzoni wrote this in response:

Black people are so used to being coddled by society that any time they’re reprimanded, they can’t help but perceive it as racially motivated.



It’s the societal equivalent of never disciplining a child. They’ve never been told no before. https://t.co/n7nWE4eDXf — Aldo 🌞 (@AldoButtazzoni) August 14, 2023

He clarified his thoughts after users condemned his comments, saying that his remarks didn’t apply to “every Black person” but to “many young people who pull the race card when it doesn’t apply.”

“Many young people today across races aren’t told no enough, and when they are, they’re quick to scream victimhood instead of taking personal accountability,” Buttazzoni continued. “I was inarticulate with my generalization, but I stand by the overall point.”

Buttazzoni works for PragerU, an unaccredited education vendor that the Florida Board of Education just approved for supplemental use in the state’s classrooms. The foundation describes itself as “a free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media, and education” that teaches “American values” and creates short, educational videos on topics like history, civics, philosophy, economics, and several social issues.

Buttazzoni’s colleagues and media personalities working for PragerU came down hard on the post, including Black conservatives like Xaviaer DuRousseau and CJ Pearson.

You were on to something with the first half, but to say Black people have never been told no is insane.



That is a radically unserious perspective of US history. — Xaviaer DuRousseau (@XAVIAERD) August 14, 2023

Can we stop painting an entire community of people with such a broad brush for shock value? That’s not how we grow our movement.



This is no different than when the Left accuses every white person of being complicit in white supremacy. https://t.co/MX4WjQ8ePm — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) August 14, 2023

One source told The Daily Beast that the “off-base” post set off “a lot of anxiety” within the organization during a time when PragerU is working to get their content into Florida’s classrooms.

I believe you would greatly benefit from a conversation with any black republican.



Perhaps, you could speak to Dr. Ben Carson about your perspective? Or Senator Tim Scott? — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) August 14, 2023

Other conservatives who responded to Buttazzoni’s post include Kimberly Klacik, the Republican congressional nominee in Maryland’s 7th District special election in 2020 following the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings. Former Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones co-signed Klacik’s response after Klacik suggested that Buttazzoni would benefit from speaking to Black Republicans.

