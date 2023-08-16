‘It Comes from a Place of Ignorance’: Dr. Rashad Richey Accuses Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of Taking Table ‘Conversations of Bigots’ and Making Law

Political strategist Dr. Rashad Richey did not mince words when he went in on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Board of Education for their new curriculum that teaches children that enslaved Africans may have gained skills from their enslavement.

Richey claims that “bigots” have had regular conversations about how the “evil empire of human trafficking” actually benefitted Black people behind closed doors, and instead of keeping them there, DeSantis is bringing to the forefront and making those ideas actual policies. To hear more from Richey’s interview, click the video.

